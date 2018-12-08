SpartanMag.com

No. 10-ranked Michigan State will play its third true road game against a major conference opponent today at noon (CBS).

Michigan State (7-2) has won seven of its last eight games. Florida if 5-3, following a 66-56 victory over West Virginia on Tuesday in the Jimmy V Classic.

Florida has won three of its last four, including a 72-49 victory over Stanford.

Senior guard KeVaughn Allen leads a balanced Florida scoring attack at 10.0 points per game. Seven other players average at least 6.0 per game.

The low point of the season thus far for the Gators was an 81-60 loss at Florida State on Nov. 6.

Florida has held every opponent since then to 69 points or less, although two of those games were losses (65-60 to Oklahoma and 61-54 to Butler, both in The Bahamas).

Vaughn (6-2, 193, Sr., Little Rock, Ark.) scored a team-high 19 points in Tuesday’s victory over West Virginia, but was an untidy 5-of-13 from the field in order to do it. He was 3-of-7 from 3-point range.

Michigan State is expecting to get Matt McQuaid back in the lineup. He suffered a severe thigh bruise during MSU’s 78-68 victory over Texas in the Las Vegas Invitational on Nov. 23.

McQuaid had ranked No. 2 on the team in minutes played prior to the injury. He missed MSU’s games against Louisville, Rutgers and Iowa.