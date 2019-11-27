Izzo expecting March payoff from Maui experience
LAHAINA, Hawaii – Michigan State opened the Maui Jim Maui Invitational suffering an upset against a pesky ACC team, held off an SEC school with an explosive newcomer and polished off the Pac-12’s U...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news