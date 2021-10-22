Izzo expecting breakthrough from Brown, Bingham, Hall, Hauser

East Lansing, Mich. - When Michigan State’s unranked basketball team plays in front of a paying home audience next Wednesday for the first time since March of 2020 (19 months if you’re counting), Tom Izzo will be eager to see how his roster responds to fans, to each other and to an opponent. Most of Izzo’s scholarship players (including freshmen, sophomores, and transfers Tyson Walker and Joey Hauser) have never played in front of The Izzone. That’s seven out of MSU’s 11 scholarship players who will be christened by Michigan State's home crowd on Wednesday when the Spartans play host to Ferris State in the first of two preseason exhibition games. Only Gabe Brown, Julius Marble, Marcus Bingham and Malik Hall are veterans of a noisy Breslin Center. “Let’s get back to normalcy,” Izzo said on Media Day. “Wear your masks if you need to. Get vaccinated if you believe in it. I don’t want to offend anybody, but let’s pack that arena. Let’s pack that stadium. Let’s pack that ice arena. "Man, all The Izzone that was at our campout, that’s what excites me about Michigan State, about being here. I get chills just thinking about it. It’s why I’m ready to go.” He’ll be eager to see how his players respond to home crowds as well as road crowds, and neutral sites in the weeks ahead. In the meantime, he’s been watching his Spartans closely in practice “What I didn’t know about this team would be how would they practice every day,” Izzo said. "I look back on last year and we just had some lapses but I don’t blame the players and I don’t even blame the coaches. It was just a strange year to come to work every day.” He and his staff went back and watched practice videos from the 2018-19 season and the 2019-20 season for comparisons. He likes what he has seen. “I’m excited about it right now,” Izzo said. “We have an egoless team. “You can have good chemistry to start the year and then when you win some games, your chemistry could change and definitely if you lose some games your chemistry is going to change, especially if you have a lot of new moving parts and pieces. “Thank God we don’t have a lot of moving parts and pieces, and we have guys who have paid their dues, and then we sprinkle in some other guys and I think we have a good combination there.” The new guys? SpartanMag’s Paul Konyndyk profiled freshmen Jaden Akins, Max Christie and Pierre Brooks and their varying roles for the year. Meanwhile, junior transfer point guard Tyson Walker is poised to run the show. As for the others, Izzo is expecting breakout seasons from senior guard Gabe Brown, senior center Marcus Bingham and senior power forward Joey Hauser and junior forward Malik Hall. Junior center Julius Marble, sophomore center Mady Sissoko and sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard will look to provide roles. Izzo said Brown and Christie are strong candidates for starting jobs. Bingham and Marble are competing for the starting job at center, with Bingham the favorite. Hauser and Hall are competing for a starting job at the power forward. Walker and Hoggard are competing for the starting job at point guard. When Izzo talks about players who have paid their dues, Brown is the poster child for that category. An overview of each of the returning players:

THE LATEST ON GABE BROWN

Brown, a springy 6-foot-8 wing from Belleville, averaged just 7.9 minutes as a freshman for a Final Four team, then started 16 games while averaging 6.8 points for a Big Ten Championship team as a sophomore, and then averaged 7.2 points last year while starting five games. “Gabe has always been one of our hardest workers,” Izzo said. “But he is now trying to do it with more focus and a purpose.” Brown and Hall were named team captains. Izzo points to an athletic, streak shooter like Morris Peterson as a player who benefitted from spending five years in the program. Izzo sees Brown as having the potential to be on the same track. “Like Mo Pete, it took him a couple of years to get going, but his last two years were phenomenal,” Izzo said. “I think Gabe is on that.” Even if Brown had to delay his ascension a little bit last year while Joshua Langford made a surprising return to the starting lineup after years of injuries. Now, Brown is eager to show where his game has grown. “He has improved his shooting, improved his arch, improved his ball handling a lot,” Izzo said. His shooting has always been pretty good. He shot 42 percent from 3-point range last year as the team’s best marksman from deep. That was as a third or fourth option on many sets. Now, Brown will be a primary option coming off of down-screens, and when spotting up for 3-pointers when running the left lane in the fastbreak. If Brown can complement those skills with improved ability to drive to the rim to finish, or pull-up from medium range, then he could be primed to average well into double figures for the first time. “He has improved his defense, which is critical,” Izzo said. “His defense and rebounding are two things that could take him from good to great.”

THE LATEST ON MARCUS BINGHAM

Izzo said the door is open for Brown and/or Bingham to return next year as super seniors if they wish. The same is true for Joey Hauser. All of them have been delayed in their development for various reasons. Bingham has been slow to add the muscle and strength needed to play with consistency in the Big Ten. He’s still lean at 230 pounds, and has grown an inch to 7-feet. But he’s stronger in the weight room and more sure-footed and comfortable when getting to his spots in the paint, on offense or defense, or when spotting up for a jump shot. That jumpshot, which didn’t find the mark often enough early in his career to gain a green light, has looked good in practice. He has the freedom to shoot it without hesitation now. He will get chances early in the season to fire from deep off the pick-and-pop, and kickout passes. If he shoots a solid percentage, his green light will get greener - as was the case late in the careers for stretch big men such as A.J. Granger, Adreian Payne and even Draymond Green and Jamie Feick. “He understands now that he can take a three, but it’s not going to be a behind-the-back, between-the-legs, fall-away three,” Izzo said. Izzo made a concerted effort to have every coach present for every 7:15 a.m. weight lifting session during the summer and fall. The lack of weight training during the summer of 2020, and the curtailed team weight work of last year created a void of toughness in Izzo’s macho program. The players hit the weights hard this summer. “The energy in that weight room was great, and believe it or not, Marcus led it,” Izzo said. “He went up incredibly in his lifting. He is not 280 pounds, but his strength is improving enormously.” That strength has allowed him to command his position better, whether posting up or playing defense. He looks more comfortable. “I would like to see him shoot that jump hook more,” Izzo said. “It’s a very good jump hook. It’s lethal.” Michigan State will need his length, some rim protection, and some fouls from Bingham when the Spartans face a deep succession of big men in the Big Ten. “He has always been a solid defender but it’s been his conditioning and his strength that have hurt him,” Izzo said. “He is in better shape now. I think the best thing for him is that his focus in the spring and summer and fall have been phenomenal. That’s high praise. I usually spent a lot of time getting on him about it, which I still will. But I do believe the light has gone on for him and he understands what he has to do and what he can do.”

THE LATEST ON JOEY HAUSER

The 6-foot-9 Hauser came in with high accolades as a transfer from Marquette. He averaged 9.7 points per game as a redshirt-freshman for Marquette in 2018-19 while shooting 42 percent from 3-point range. He sat out the 2019-20 season at Michigan State after the NCAA declined to grant him immediate eligibility. Then, last year, listed as a junior, he averaged 9.7 points for the Spartans while shooting just 34 percent from 3-point range. He started the first 16 games of the year and then volunteered to come off the bench for the last 12 after being held scoreless with only one rebound while fouling out in a victory over Nebraska. Earlier in the year, he scored 24 points against Western Michigan and 27 against Wisconsin. He had 16 rebounds and 10 points in a victory over Notre Dame in game two of the season. He was averaging 14.0 points per game, eight games into the season. But he scored in single figures in 13 of the final 20 games. “Let’s face it, it was a disappointing year for Joey,” Izzo said. “In talking with some NBA friends of mine and how some players handled things in that league last year, everybody handled COVID differently. I don’t think it was good for Joey.” MSU’s problems at point guard probably affected Hauser’s level of consistency more than any other player. “I don’t think it was good that we didn’t have the quarterback to get people the ball,” Izzo said. “Right now, Gabe has been a better shooter. Malik is a better shooter. Joey is a better shoot because the ball comes to them in a time when they are in a better rhythm. “He is definitely one of our best shooters and might be one of the better passers we have. He is one of our best rebounders. He is one of our best cut-out guys. “We are giving him the green light to handle the ball a little bit more this year. It has taken me a while to understand this but he has great play-making ability. He loves to pass even more than he loves to shoot. “I think you are going to see a much-improved Joey and part of it is just the whole situation he went through last year. Part of it is we will have better ball movement and shot opportunities when guys are open and not hoisting shots as a last resort, which we did a little bit last year.”

THE LATEST ON MALIK HALL

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound Hall hasn’t been a guy who has hunted for his shot in his first two years at Michigan State, but he packs the potential to make an impact on any given night. “Those two guys at the four spot (Hauser and Hall) may make as big of an improvement as we have,” Izzo said. Hall aveaged 4.6 points per game as a freshman, boosted by a crazy 17-point outburst on 7-of-7 shooting in the third game of his college career in rescuing Michigan State to victory at Seton Hall in November of 2019. Hall has scored more than 10 points in a game only twice since then, both times against Maryland (16 as a freshman and 19 in last year’s Big Ten Tournament). He’s talented and combustible, and also highly-respected, as shown in being selected as a co-captain. “I think Malik is a guy that is ready for a breakout season,” Izzo said. “He really worked on his shooting and ball handling this summer. He has a great basketball body that has gotten even stronger.” Michigan State is a little thin at the wing positions and has a bit of a surplus of big men with five scholarship players at those positions. Hall has played a little bit of the wing position in the Michigan State system in the past, and may see more time at that position this year if Michigan State needs help at that position and if Hauser is killing it as a stretch four. “We think Malike can play both the three or the four,” Izzo said. “He can guard one through five.” His versatility to plug in at multiple positions, or take on varying defensive assignments, could make him more valuable coming off the bench a few minutes into a game rather than starting. “Malik sees the game like Joey Hauser,” Izzo said. “He really sees the court well. There are going to be times this year when they are going to take it off the rim and go with it. That’s one of the adjustments I think I’ve made that I think is going to be good for us.” Not many forwards have had the freedom to do that in the Izzo era. Izzo customarily wants the rebound to be sent out to the point guard immediately. There have been a small handful of exceptions, with players like Alan Anderson, Draymond Green and Aaron Henry who have had the freedom to rebound it and lead the break. It’s a bit of a surprise to hear that Hall or even Hauser could have that freedom this year, but we’ll have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

THE LATEST ON JULIUS MARBLE

Freshman Pierre Brooks and junior Julius Marble during Wednesday's Media Day at Breslin Center.

The 6-foot-9 Marble averaged 4.0 points per game last year, with a high game of 12 pivotal points during MSU’s victory at Duke. However, he logged single digits in minutes played in 14 games last year. But he played 12 or more minutes in four of the last five games. He played a season-high 24 minutes against Illinois and mammoth center Kofi Cockburn. Michigan State needed all of Marble’s fouls that night, and he provided them, in fouling out while helping Michigan State keep order in the paint. At 245 pounds, Marble has improved his footwork in the post. He might not be ready to be a go-to scorer in the post, but he is handling himself like more of a veteran in the paint in practice thus far. “He plays with an edge,” Izzo said. “If you watched the UCLA game, the Michigan game, the Illinois game, the Ohio State game late in the year, we used him more in a physical manner, more like a Xavier Tillman. “He has worked on his shot and worked on his jump hook a lot. He can defend a lot of people like Xavier. “He has gotten really strong in the off-season and has put on some good weight. I think he is really going to help us in the post. “I sound like everybody is doing great, and that’s because we have had the best summer I’ve had here in probably 10 years.” Izzo said Bingham is likely to start at center with Marble coming off the bench. Izzo said Marble has been accepted into the college of engineering. “His major has been difficult for his first two years,” Izzo said. “Now he has learned to balance the two.

THE LATEST ON MADY SISSOKO

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Sissoko is even more physically imposing than he was last year. He’s stronger and more mature, but his skill level might still be a year or two away from really gaining traction. “Last year, he was coming off a hand injury that kept him out of most of his senior year in high school,” Izzo said. “He is still a work in progress.” Last year, Sissoko saw double digit minutes in just three games - against Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. “What I can’t do is what I tried to do last year and that is try to sub four guys at one position,” Izzo said. “He will work his way in. I have no doubt about that. He has become more aggressive. “He was always a great shot blocker. He helps us with his strength and muscle. We have a lot of centers in this league and I’m going to make sure we have enough people to bang on them. We are going to need Mady in a lot of different ways.”

THE LATEST AJ HOGGARD