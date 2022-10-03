East Lansing, Mich. — For the first time in 15 years, Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo will not be sitting next to Dwayne Stephens and Mike Garland on the bench during games.

With Western Michigan hiring Stephens as its new head basketball coach in April and Garland retiring in June, Izzo was forced to replace two cornerstones of his coaching staff heading into the new season.

“I’m always going to miss Mike,” Izzo said. “I mean, he's been with me since college. But he'll be around a lot. He’s been in the area for a while. But Mike's Mike. Mike’s a friend. I’ll miss DJ [Stephens] because DJ, as I’ve said a lot of times, is a way better coach than he got credit for.”

Stephens was an assistant coach in East Lansing for 19 years, the last 10 of which he spent as associate head coach.

“I’m pulling for DJ to have great success over there,” Izzo said. “Some of the staff and his players came up last week to watch practice. We went over there, of course, and we'll get back over there. I’m trying to get to his first game if I’m not playing. I think that’s an awesome opportunity.”

Garland served as an assistant at Michigan State from 1996-2003 before leaving to become head coach at Cleveland State and eventually an assistant at SMU. He returned to Michigan State in 2007 as an assistant and spent his final season as a special assistant to Izzo.

Izzo and Garland were teammates at Northern Michigan University.

“[Mike]’s trying to chase grandkids around, and that’s a little harder than just chasing kids around,” Izzo said. “So I’m happy that he’s going to have the opportunity to do that.”

With assistants Doug Wojcik and Mark Montgomery already on staff from last season, Izzo hired former Michigan State guard Thomas Kelley in June to fill a third assistant role.

“You don’t replace Mike,” Izzo said. “Because Mike, he was a disciplinarian and he dealt with all the problems. TK [Kelley], more or less, has incredible people skills. And he’s a big workout guy, so he’s helped us in that area.”

Kelley spent the past four years at Western Michigan as an assistant under former head coaches Steve Hawkins and Clayton Bates. Prior to that, he spent three seasons in East Lansing as a graduate manager.

Wojcik was elevated to assistant coach in 2021 after returning to Michigan State as a recruiting coordinator in 2018. Wojcik spent two seasons at Michigan State as an assistant starting in 2003. Between his two stints on Izzo’s staff, Wojcik spent time as a special assistant to head coach Mark Few at Gonzaga and an assistant at East Carolina.

Montgomery also made a recent return to Michigan State. After spending nine years as an assistant under Izzo starting in 2002, Montgomery was hired back in 2021. He spent time at Northern Illinois and Detroit Mercy in between.

In all, Izzo has returned many former players and coaches to his staff in recent years. He said their time spent elsewhere is valuable to a coaching staff that recently lost two longtime members.

“Guys have been in, kind of, the [Michigan State] system,” Izzo said. “And yet, I like that they've been at different places a little bit. Brings a little new blood.

"It gives you some new ideas, it gives you some new issues. And sometimes it reaffirms what you’ve already thought and done.”

Wojcik, Kelley and Montgomery were active and involved during the team’s first practice of the season, last week, as Michigan State assistants are. The intensity of the practice was notable, and the staff played a big part in that. Overall, Izzo likes what he sees from his new-look staff in the early going.

“I've been very impressed with the job Doug and Monty have done, at the top of the list,” Izzo said. “And then I think [Matt] McQuaid is coming along as a coach and Austin [Thornton] has done a phenomenal job in the video area and helping in other areas.”

Both former players under Izzo, McQuaid and Thornton were hired to their current positions in 2021. McQuaid is the assistant director of basketball operations and Thornton is the video coordinator.

Thornton also spent time as a graduate assistant at Michigan State from 2015-17.

Former Northwestern assistant Jon Borovich was hired in August to be the new director of recruiting operations. Borovich spent time as a graduate assistant at Michigan State from 2001-03. He has a strong relationship with Montgomery after playing under him at Central Michigan and coaching with him at Northern Illinois.

“Jon Borovich has had to recruit the world,” Izzo said. “When you're at Northwestern, you recruit a different kind of guy, and I think that’s been really good for us.”

Izzo’s staff surely looks different this season, but it is filled with experienced coaches who know Michigan State well. That knowledge of the program is something Izzo hopes will remain, even as two tenured coaches leave.

“You know, we lose a little, gain a little,” Izzo said. “I think, all in all, that’ll be no excuse for how we do. I’m going to miss those guys [Stephens and Garland], but they're not that far away. I'm still going to be calling them and talking to them a lot.”