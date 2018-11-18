EAST LANSING - Michigan State tuned up for what Tom Izzo is calling a gauntlet of major conference opponents over a 20-day period by hammering an over-matched Tennessee Tech squad 101-33, Sunday at Breslin Center.

Nick Ward scored 23 points, 18 in the first half, for No. 11-ranked Michigan State. Ward showed no ill effects from a minor ankle sprain sustained last Wednesday against Louisiana Monroe.

The 68-point margin of victory ties the Breslin Center record for widest point differential, set Dec. 21, 1992 against Morehead State (121-53).

Cassius Winston scored 19 and Joshua Langford added 16 for Michigan State (3-1).

Tennessee Tech, of the Ohio Valley Conference, fell to 0-5.

“Of the eight guys who played for us tonight, five have never really played college basketball, and there are moments when we looked like it,” said coach Steve Payne. “They’re embarrassed, I’m embarrassed. We didn’t play very well but we played hard.”

Izzo was pleased with the way his team played the sport, and the not score - something Michigan State struggled to do in a comfortable victory over Florida Gulf Coast last week.

“But we are not kidding anybody, that team (Tennessee Tech) not only struggles, they just played North Carolina on Friday and flew here,” Izzo said. “So for State, that was tough, almost as tough as the gauntlet we are going to go through in the next six games.”

Michigan State will play UCLA on Thursday (10 p.m. FS1) in the Las Vegas Invitational, and will play North Carolina or Texas on Friday.

Michigan State will play at Louisville a week from Tuesday, followed by the beginning of Big Ten play at Rutgers on Nov. 30 and at home against Iowa on Dec. 3, before traveling to Florida on Dec. 8.

“That is interesting scheduling,” Izzo said. “I think (Mark) Hollis did it before he left. It’s fine. I owe him one.”

Expecting a large margin of victory, Izzo sought to get extra playing time for young reserves he is trying to evaluate before the schedule gets tougher.

Freshmen Marcus Bingham and Gabe Brown entered the game earlier than usual.

“I told (freshman) Aaron Henry I’m going to give Gabe a chance first, today,” Izzo said. “Those two guys have a chance to be special. They remind me of Morris (Peterson). Somebody has to light a fire under them. I guess that’s the job I get to do. I did think Gabe and Aaron Henry had their moments.”

Brown (6-7, 210) scored seven points, going 2-of-3 from the field, including 1-of-2 from 3-point range.

Henry scored three points to go with two assists and two turnovers.

Bingham had three points on 1-of-3 shooting in 10 minutes of play. The 6-foot-11 power forward nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key as the trailer in transition. But then he received the ire of Izzo for forcing a contested 3-pointer a short while later.

Bingham now has three 3-pointers on the year, and on this night saw defenses extend out to try to defend him beyond the arc.

Sophomore Xavier Tillman is the first big man off the bench for the Spartans. Who is the second big man off the bench? Michigan State is trying to figure that out. Freshman power forward Thomas Kithier has gotten a look in that role earlier this season, but Bingham received the bulk of those minutes tonight, logging 10:28 to Kithier’s 3:23.

“With Marcus, we are just trying to get him some minutes to see if he can play against different kinds of people,” Izzo said. “It’s hard for freshmen to play. It’s hard for freshmen who are not elite of the elite to play. At the same time, I really like where all of them are going. I just want to speed up the process, and when you have a schedule like ours, it’s hard to do that.”

Freshman Foster Loyer played seven minutes of back-up point guard. He finished with three points, coming on an old-fashioned 3-point play. He was 1-of-3 from the field, with three assists.

However, wing guard Matt McQuaid was used as Winston’s primary back-up at point guard in the first half - as was the case against Kansas at The Champions Classic.