EAST LANSING - Tom Izzo struggled to stay composed while discussing Joshua Langford’s recurring foot injury during Tuesday’s press conference at the Tom & Lupe Izzo Family Media Center at Spartan Stadium.

Langford, who missed all but 13 games last season, will be out until at least January, when he will be reevaluated.

“The kid has been the most selfless, greatest attitude, committed kid,” Izzo said. “It’s one of those weird things that breaks my heart. Thank God he has strong beliefs in his faith. He is very, very, very disappointed. He still believes everything happens for a reason.

“I love Josh Langford. He is one of those guys that has given me everything on the court, off the court, in the classroom, like almost nobody I’ve had. He has handled everything a lot better than I would have handled it. Now my job is to support him in any way that I can, including the hours last night.”