Izzo eager to see fans at Breslin again (and improved point guard play)

East Lansing, Mich. - Tom Izzo has been waiting for this week for a long time - but not as long as most of his players. Izzo has been pining for the opportunity to get Michigan State fans back in the stands at Breslin Center, after last year’s empty arenas due to COVID-19. He and the Spartans will get that chance on Wednesday when Michigan State plays host to Division II Ferris State in an exhibition at 7 p.m. at Breslin Center (BTN+). Meanwhile, all but four of MSU’s scholarship players will be playing their first game in front of The Izzone and the ticket-buying public. “It’s been a long year that I’ve had to think about how things went last year and how excited I am to see how they are going to go this year,” Izzo said. “It’ll be an interesting event. Who knows? Some of our freshmen and sophomores have never played in front of people, and even for our older kids it’s just going to be fun to have people back in the building. I can’t wait.”

THE OPPONENT

Ferris State is coming off an uncharacteristically down season. Ferris State was 9-11 last year but has won 20 or more games in six of the last seven seasons. Ferris State won the Division II National Championship in 2018.



TWO THINGS TO WATCH FOR

1. Izzo wants to see his team play quality, communicative, smart team defense against an opponent that will test the Spartans. “They’ll run some cool stuff,” Izzo said of Ferris State. “They will run some motion that if we’re loafing, we’ll be in trouble. It’s a game.” Izzo likes his team’s shooting ability and improved ball movement. He wants to get early clues as to whether his team is ready to stop somebody. “Defensively we are still a work in progress,” Izzo said. “Rebounding the ball, we are a work in progress. We have gotten after that in the last two weeks. We are going to get after that and people are going to get subbed if they are not doing their job in those areas because right now I think we are going to be good enough offensively, it’s defensively are we going to get better?” 2. In past years, Izzo has subbed an entire five-man group into the game during the first set of substitutions. Izzo says he doesn’t plan to do that this year, and will get into more of a game-like substitution pattern. “This will be a serious moment for us, because of last year and some of the problems we had were because of my substituting,” Izzo said. “Last year, I didn’t have a very solid lineup and didn’t have a very good substitution pattern. Some of it was their fault. I mean I’m not going to play guys that aren’t playing to the level that I think they need to play. But some of it was my fault and I’m going to learn from it and I’d like to get into a situation where I have an eight- or nine-man group and see where we go from there.”

PROJECTING THE LINEUP

SpartanMag.com projects junior Tyson Walker, a transfer from Northeastern, at point guard. Freshman Max Christie and senior captain Gabe Brown will be the wings. Senior Marcus Bingham is likely to be the starting center. The four remains a bit of a question. SpartanMag is expecting Joey Hauser to get the call, partly because Malik Hall provides versatility and defensive skill off the bench. Michigan State could go either way with those two, and will be evaluating the rotation at that position throughout the year.

EYE ON WALKER