BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said he was “disgusted and disappointed” with the Spartans’ opening minutes of Thursday’s 67-63 loss at Indiana.

In his post-game press conference, he went on to lament MSU’s “critical turnovers, missed lay-ups and uncharacteristic missed free throws.”

Izzo also said he’s having trouble finding the best and right ways to keep Cassius Winston sharp. Winston scored 17 points but struggled at both ends of the court in the first half.

“Cassius played better in the second half, not great but better,” Izzo said. “There’s just moments when things are tough for him.

“Cassius is going to have to get mad. Maybe mad at the world. Maybe mad at me. It’s been a little bit of a struggle. Just trying to hang with him. It’s a tough thing he’s gone through. They did a decent job on him defensively. The throwbacks were wide open, that’s why we had so many open shots. That’s why Xavier had drives to the lane, that’s why we had hits to the corner. The second half, they looked a lot better. The big thing was the first half defensively.”

In the post-game press conference, Izzo was also critical of sophomore wings Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown for collecting only two rebounds apiece.