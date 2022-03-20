Izzo bullish on program's future despite loss to Duke
Tom Izzo has accomplished too much at Michigan State to revel in moral victories, and the fact that his team had Duke down five points with five minutes to play, and couldn’t find a way to put the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news