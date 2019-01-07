White will be officially inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame at the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame's 62nd Annual Awards Dinner Dec. 10 at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

Former Spartan head coaches Clarence “Biggie” Munn (1959), Charles Bachman (1978), Duffy Daugherty (1984) and Frank “Muddy” Waters (2000) are also members of the College Football Hall of Fame. As MSU's latest inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, White's name will be added to Spartan Stadium's "Ring of Fame" this upcoming 2019 season.

White becomes the 10th former Michigan State player to be selected for the College Football Hall of Fame, joining halfback John Pingel (inducted in 1968), tackle Don Coleman (1975), linebacker George Webster (1987), defensive end Bubba Smith (1988), safety Brad Van Pelt (2001), wide receiver Gene Washington (2011), linebacker Percy Snow (2013), running back Clinton Jones (2015) and wide receiver Kirk Gibson (2017).

During an era when tailbacks regularly won the Heisman Trophy, White rushed for 2,066 yards as a sophomore in 1985. That was the fourth-highest, single-season total in college football history at the time, trailing only the marks set by Heisman Trophy winners Marcus Allen (USC, 1981), Tony Dorsett (Pitt, 1976) and Mike Rozier (Nebraska, 1983).

“I was very, very happy when I received the news,” White said in a press release. “A lot of people expected it, but then you just never know. When I found out, I was like ‘oh my God, it happened,’ so it was very exciting.”

One of the most prolific runners of college football’s tailback era - Lorenzo White - finally, and rightfully, received the call on Monday morning that he will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

His eyes were green and his name was White, and in the mid-1980s, nobody personified the toughness, will and ground-pounding style of Michigan State’s George Perles era like No. 34.

After a junior season in which he was hobbled by an injury, White as a senior helped MSU to its first Rose Bowl since 1966 by rushing for 1,572 yards, second in school history at the time and still fourth in the Spartan record book.

His 132.6 rushing yards per game during the regular season ranked No. 6 nationally in 1987. In the Rose Bowl win over USC, White ran for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

White earned his second Big Ten MVP award from UPI in 1987 and was also named the Chicago Tribune Silver Football winner, which is given annually to the best player in the Big Ten.

“I didn’t get a chance to win my ultimate goal of the Heisman Trophy, but this honor is what it’s all about,” White said. “I’ve always been a team player. I couldn’t have done this without everyone that blocked for me and everybody that played defense so we could get the ball, and I say that on defense because they were just as excited to get the ball for me so I could have a chance to accomplish these records.”

White was a two-time, first-team All-American.

The 2019 Hall of Fame class, which features 13 players and two coaches, was announced Monday morning by the National Football Foundation and also live on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

His 4,887 rushing yards ranked second in Big Ten history following his departure from East Lansing and still rank eighth all-time in league history. He was named the No. 1 running back in the Big Ten in the 1980s by the Big Ten Network and led the Spartans in rushing four consecutive seasons (1984-87).

“I can’t just thank one person. That team part is really important to me. You have the offensive line, the tight ends, the quarterbacks, the receivers, they all had a hand in throwing a block somewhere. But I definitely have to thank Coach Perles because of the way he handled me and getting it all kicked off and started.”

He rushed for 200 or more yards on four occasions, including a 286-yard effort against Indiana, and his 11 100-yard games in 1985 are still a school record. White was named the UPI Big Ten Co-MVP and also the college running back of the year by the Touchdown Club of Columbus and the Washington, D.C. Touchdown Club.

White rushed for 100-plus yards seven times in 1987 during MSU’s groundbreaking return to the Rose Bowl. His most remarkable performance fittingly came in his last home game at Spartan Stadium with the Big Ten title and a Rose Bowl berth on the line against No. 16 Indiana. He established a school record for attempts in a game with 56 against Indiana – one shy of the NCAA record – while finishing with a career-high 292 yards on the ground, which is the second-highest total by a Spartan. His dominating showing led MSU to a 27-3 victory over the Hoosiers to clinch the Big Ten Championship.

“When you came in, you always wanted the ultimate,” White said. “You wanted to win your conference, win the national championship, and go to the Rose Bowl, which is ‘The Granddaddy of Them All.’ They always talked about the Rose Bowl when I was younger, and for us to put together a season that we had my senior year and to go finish it off in Pasadena with the win was incredible.”