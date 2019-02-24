SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - Let’s get something straight: Michigan State vs. Michigan, at least in basketball, IS a rivalry.

It may not meet the stature and history of the 10 or so miles separating Duke and North Carolina’s basketball arenas but the roughly 65 miles that exists between East Lansing and Ann Arbor is close enough to get the blood boiling of both fanbases with a vested interest in what has seemingly become more of a rivalry lately.

Add the fact that both teams are in the Top 10, and this year’s game takes on national importance.

While MSU is 25-12 against the Wolverines in its last 37 meetings, U-M has surged recently with three-straight wins.

“You’ve been through some negative times for us, some negative times for them, you’ve been through winning streaks by each group but I’d say the last five, six, seven years, it’s now where rivalries are supposed to be and that’s where both teams are really good,’’ MSU coach Tom Izzo said “When two big schools are both doing well in the same state, it means a little more and probably always will mean a little more.

“I think any rivalry has got to be competitive (so) I think when you look at the accomplishments in the last 10 years of both teams . . .we’re not Duke-Carolina yet but maybe we’re growing towards it and that’s what makes it fun.’’

If Izzo’s acknowledgment is not enough, consider this: The two schools can’t even agree on the all-time series record and how many games have been played between the two schools.

While MSU lists U-M with a 100-81 series lead, Michigan counters with a 106-81 advantage. As a matter of fact, MSU’s notes lists Sunday’s showdown as the 182nd all-time meeting, while U-M’s notes calls it the 188th game between the two schools.

No matter which school you side with on the number of games played and won, none of that will matter when both schools tip off at 3:45 p.m. (CBS) in the Crisler Center on Sunday, with a return engagement on March 9th in Breslin Center to close out the regular season.

While bragging rights will continue to be the backdrop of this rivalry, there’s much more at stake this time - a chance to get the upper hand on capturing a Big Ten’s regular season title.

No. 10/11 MSU (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) and No. 7 U-M (24-3, 13-3) come into their first meeting of the season tied for the top spot in the conference, along with Purdue. The teams will play two more games against different opponents in the four games remaining during the regular season, but conventional wisdom says the two head-to-head meetings could decide the conference champion, or at least a share.

While U-M has been known in the past, under Beilein, as a team that favored the 3-point shot as its main source of offense, Winston was quick to point out the changes in philosophy and strategy that have transformed the Wolverines into a more well-rounded threat as a team.

“They’re doing a better job at driving. Zavier’s (Simpson) really good in the pick and roll. They’re doing a lot of things off of that. Catch and go, getting to the basket but they do a lot of damage on the defensive end too, holding teams down.’’

So much so that U-M tops the Big Ten in fewest points allowed at 57.7 a game.

U-M’s upgraded defense will be a challenge for the shorthanded Spartans, who despite averaging 80.2 points a game, will be without the services of shooting guard Joshua Langford, who is out for the season with an ankle injury, and junior forward Nick Ward, who is out indefinitely with a fractured hand. Redshirt junior wing Kyle Ahrens is questionable and not 100 percent because of a recurring back injury.

Winston leads MSU into enemy territory, averaging 18.9 points and 7.4 assists per game, while senior guard Matt McQuaid and sophomore forward Xavier Tillman, who will be making his third career start, are adding 8.8 and 8.7 points a game, respectively.

Senior forward Kenny Goins, MSU leading rebounder at nine a game, adds 7.2 points a game.

MSU losses on offense don’t seem to have Beilein feeling any easier about the matchup.

“They’ve always had a great mix of inside and outside play, much better than ours,’’ Beilein said. “Their offensive rebounding, as always, is elite. When I saw that (Kenny) Goins and (Xavier) Tillman have more offensive rebounds each than (Nick) Ward has, that’s pretty compelling.’’

The Spartans will enter this game with a nearly double-digit rebounding margin, while the Wolverines come in at just plus-.0.8.

Despite all of U-M’s improvements on the defensive end that have the team ranked No. 3 in the country in points allowed per game, it’s their numerous options on the offensive end that make them a tough all-around team.

Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis leads U-M at 14.5 points a game, with sophomore guard Jordan Poole and senior guard Charles Matthews tied for second on the team at 13.1 points a contest each.

Junior center Jon Teske is averaging 9.3 points and a team-leading 6.4 rebounds a contest, while Simpson is adding 8.9 points and leads the team with 6.2 assists per game.

“They’ve had a funny year if you ask me,’’ Izzo said. “Early in the year, Teske wasn’t even on the radar screen. I thought real early, it was Simpson and then Poole had his couple of weeks. And then, Bradzeikis has his long period of time and then, there was the Teske moment, and probably, as of late, Matthews is playing the best. So they’ve kind of all had their chance and all had their turn but Teske has done a great job. He’s a very good player that can hurt you can hurt you inside, that can hurt you outside, got tremendous talent and gets up and down the floor pretty well.’’

Translation: Michigan is a good TEAM.

Despite all that’s at stake though, Winston got back to what MSU vs. U-M really means to the players.

“It’s so much more than just a game,’’ he said. “There’s a lot more that’s put into it. There’s a lot more energy, a lot more effort put into it and it just comes down to the team that plays the hardest, wins.’’

THERE’S NO I IN TEAM

As expected, there’s been a lot of talk surrounding the Cassius Winston vs. Zavier Simpson point guard matchup.

And while their individual play for their respective teams and against one another will go a long way in determining Sunday’s outcome, Winston cautioned against making Sunday’s game all about his matchup with Simpson.

“He’s a big part of his team, I’m a big part of my team and we’re both huge contributors to our team’s successes,” Winston said. “That’s where the one-on-one is. At the end of the day, the one-on-one is how our team does and how our team plays.’’

FRESHMEN RECKONING

It’s safe to say that without the services of Langford, Ward and possibly Ahrens, MSU will need more from members of its freshman class.

While Henry, whose playing time increased to 18.4 minutes a game after the confirmation of Langford’s season-ending loss, will get his first taste of the rivalry as a starter, the Spartans will also need some quality minutes from other first-year players, including forwards Gabe Brown, Thomas Kithier and possibly Marcus Bingham Jr.

“I’m just telling them to use their energy to their advantage,’’ Winston said. “Don’t let your passion and your emotion take away from your focus. Use it to boost you, to make you play harder to do things that will help your team out.’’

Goins is confident MSU’s freshmen will meet the challenge.

“It’s going to be a little crazier than most games but I think they all know what to expect,’’ he said. “We’ve talked about it enough to them for them to really have a grip on the situation. Most of them know what this rivalry means to both teams involved.’’