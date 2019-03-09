SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - When all is said and done, it may be tabbed the most significant game in the history of the Michigan State-Michigan basketball rivalry.



With so much on the line, No. 9-ranked MSU’s 8 p.m. showdown with No. 7 Michigan will surely be one of the most watched and talked about matchups between the two longtime rivals.

What’s at stake?

Well, it’s Senior Night for shooting guard and captain Matt McQuaid and versatile forward Kenny Goins. The Spartans (24-6, 15-4 Big Ten) and Wolverines (26-4, 15-4) are vying for a share of the Big Ten regular season title and of course, there’s the rivalry, which is led by U-M, 100-82 as the teams meet for the 183rd time.

MSU has won 26 of the last 38 games overall and Tom Izzo is 26-17 all-time against the Wolverines