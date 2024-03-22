I feel like I don't want to lean on a tried and true format to my writing. I appreciate each of you who take time to read my words. However, when a program has a season like the Michigan State Spartans hockey team has had this season -- rising like the proverbial phoenix from the decades-long proverbial ashes -- a formulaic historical perspective is hard not to utilize. So, with that said, for the first time since March 18, 2006, the Michigan State Spartans are playing for a conference tournament championship this Saturday night. In 2006, the Spartans defeated the Miami (OH) Redhawks 2-1 behind goals from Justin Abdelkader and David Booth, winning the crown at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit. In the consolation game that day, the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Northern Michigan Wildcats 3-2. On Saturday night in East Lansing these programs -- who have played each other 341 times already -- will meet for the first time in this setting, an on-campus tournament final for the Big Ten Championship.

Award Matchup

Saturday night's championship game will feature a long list of recently crowned conference award winners and All-Conference honorees. This week the Big Ten announced their All-First, All-Second, and Honorable Mention teams, in addition to Forward of the Year, Defensemen of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Rookie of the Year. This game between in-state rivals features a long list from each roster of winners in post-season awards. For the Spartans, head coach Adam Nightingale was the unanimous selection for Coach of the Year, freshman defenseman Artyom Levshunov won both Defensemen of the Year and Rookie of the Year. As far as All-League team honors, Levshunov was named First Team, sophomore forwards Karsen Dorwart, Joey Larson, and Isaac Howard were named honorable mentions, and freshman goaltender Trey Augustine was All-Big Ten Second Team and All-Rookie Team.

The Wolverines were honored plenty this week as well. Sophomore forward Gavin Brindley was chosen as the Big Ten Player of the Year and was joined on the All-Big Ten First Team by sophomore forward Rutger McGroarty, and sophomore defenseman Seamus Casey. Junior forward Dylan Duke was named All-Big Ten Second Team, and -- joining the three Spartans from the honorable mention list -- were sophomore forward T.J. Hughes and Frank Nazar. Yes, the Big Ten Conference includes just seven teams and that means there can be some congestion related to league awards, but still, this much firepower on display -- especially from almost exclusively sophomore classes -- is a fun storyline to follow Saturday night, especially if you're new to following what with all the current excitement around this Spartan hockey program and all.

Previously On "We Don't Like Each Other"