Reid Carrico is a very versatile athlete on the field. He plays running back and even splits out at receiver on offense, but linebacker is where he projects at the next level.

Carrico, at 6-foot-3, 218-pounds is a great athlete with a very well put together frame. His head coach is former Michigan State fullback Trevon Pendleton. The former Spartan has taken Michigan State strength coach Ken Mannie's off-season program and installed it for his players.

Being a former Spartan, Pendleton knows that not only could Carrico play for Michigan State, but that he could star for them. He is a great athlete that has the speed to play outside linebacker, and has the size and strength to play in the middle as well.

Pendleton will be bringing Carrico up to East Lansing for a visit on March 22nd, or 23rd. The visit will give the Spartan coaches a chance to know Carrico on a personal level and to see how well he is put together physically in person.

It will also give Carrico a chance to see first hand what his head coach has told him about Michigan State and the coaches.

"Great football along with its great atmosphere. He told me after his first visit there that he was sold on Michigan State. He has told me that coaches are hard but they drive you to be something you might not have ever thought was possible."

Carrico continued "Coach Pendleton coaches me like that because he knows I want to go as far as I can playing football. I'm thankful he has and that he will continue to do so."