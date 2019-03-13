Ironton, OH 21' linebacker Reid Carrico ready to see "powerhouse Spartans"
Reid Carrico is a very versatile athlete on the field. He plays running back and even splits out at receiver on offense, but linebacker is where he projects at the next level.
Carrico, at 6-foot-3, 218-pounds is a great athlete with a very well put together frame. His head coach is former Michigan State fullback Trevon Pendleton. The former Spartan has taken Michigan State strength coach Ken Mannie's off-season program and installed it for his players.
Being a former Spartan, Pendleton knows that not only could Carrico play for Michigan State, but that he could star for them. He is a great athlete that has the speed to play outside linebacker, and has the size and strength to play in the middle as well.
Pendleton will be bringing Carrico up to East Lansing for a visit on March 22nd, or 23rd. The visit will give the Spartan coaches a chance to know Carrico on a personal level and to see how well he is put together physically in person.
It will also give Carrico a chance to see first hand what his head coach has told him about Michigan State and the coaches.
"Great football along with its great atmosphere. He told me after his first visit there that he was sold on Michigan State. He has told me that coaches are hard but they drive you to be something you might not have ever thought was possible."
Carrico continued "Coach Pendleton coaches me like that because he knows I want to go as far as I can playing football. I'm thankful he has and that he will continue to do so."
Carrico already knows a lot about the Michigan State program on his own, from growing up watching them.
"I see Michigan State as national power, although they didn't achieve what they would've liked to this past season, I expect them to be very good in the coming years."
On the Spartan defense Carrico had this to say "Michigan State's defense, from the outside looking in, is what there football program is built on and that's why even in years that they aren't as good on offense, they can beat anyone any day, because their defense keeps them in the football game."
Carrico has a great understanding of what he wants to see when he is on his visit to Michigan State.
"I want to see the program and also how business is done at a place who wins at a high level. I've also heard stories that my head coach has told me about MSU and how much he loved it there."
Carrico who is already a physical specimen does a great job pursuing the football, he plays with good pad level, keeping his shoulders square to the play. He also does a great job initiating contact, blowing up would be blockers to blow up the play.
As a player Carrico describes himself like this "I'd describe myself as someone who can impact the game in multiple ways from multiple positions if needed. And the better the opponent that I'm playing, the better I perform because I play with heart and emotion every game."
Carrico is a three sport athlete, he also participates in basketball and track. Physically and on film he looks like a Spartan linebacker.
He also takes his academics very seriously, his head coach informed me that he currently has a 4.4 GPA.
Along with the interest from Michigan State, Carrico is also hearing from and planning visits to Ohio State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa State and Toledo.