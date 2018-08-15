EAST LANSING – Competition has been been fierce to fill the starting job at Money linebacker, and that competition has brought out the best in all of its participants.

“That’s just going to work itself out,” Dantonio said. “We’ve got some guys that can play. We can go three or four deep at that position. It’s been a positive.”

Junior Tyriq Thompson (6-1, 245), sophomore Brandon Randle (6-2, 234), and senior Jon Reschke (6-3, 235) are competing for the top line on the depth chart at Money linebacker. Back-up Mike linebacker Byron Bullough has also taken some reps at Money linebacker.

“We are making each other better every day,” said Thompson, a two-year letter winner. “If I’m playing good, that’s going to make Brandon better. If Brandon is playing good, it’s gonna make Jon better.”