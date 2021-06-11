Michigan State isn’t the only school playing host to official visitors this weekend. Some schools, like Iowa State, are playing host to at least one major Michigan State recruiting target. In Iowa State's case, it's Minneapolis defensive end Chase Carter, who visited Michigan State last week.

The Cyclones will have to work hard in order to keep pace, following Carter's visit to Michigan State.

“It (the MSU visit) set the tone for the rest of my visits,” said Carter, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound defensive end from Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy. “Now I know what to expect and Michigan State set a high standard because it was really good.”

Carter is ranked the No. 3 player in Minnesota and No. 35 in the nation at strongside defensive end by Rivals.com.

In addition to Iowa State, he plans to visit Iowa on June 27 and recently scheduled an official visit to Nebraska for Sept. 3.

But Michigan State batted first, and hit a home run.

“Two things surprised me,” Carter said. “First I would say the diversity of the coaching staff. Not a lot of schools can say they have that.”