SpartanMag - Iowa game postponed due to COVID-19 issues within MSU program

East Lansing, Mich. – A third positive COVID-19 test within the Michigan State basketball program has resulted in the postponement of Thursday’s scheduled basketball game between Michigan State and Iowa.

Michigan State freshman Mady Sissoko and sophomore Steven Izzo tested positive for COVID-19, Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo announced on Wednesday at noon.

On Wednesday at 8:09 p.m., Michigan State University issued a press release stating that an additional positive test within the program had taken place. It’s unclear whether a player, coach or support staff member tested positive.

The game was officially postponeed, according to the press release, “due to COVID-19 issues within the MSU men’s basketball program following an additional positive test on Wednesday afternoon."

According to the press release, Michigan State and Iowa will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify options for rescheduling the contests. No final decision has been made on games beyond Jan. 14.

“I’m really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone,” Izzo said in the press release. “I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols.”

It's unclear whether Michigan State's program will shut its practices down as a result of the third positive test.

Michigan State vs Iowa is the seventh Big Ten basketball game to be postponed since Jan. 3.

According to the press release, the individuals who tested positive will check in daily with the athletic training staff while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs.

According to the release, further testing and physician follow-ups will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts. Per Big Ten protocols, any student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 must sit out for 17 days.

Sissoko tested positive four days ago, Izzo said earlier on Wednesday

“It (the 17 days for Sissoko) started four days ago, I think,” Izzo said. “They will be isolated for 10 days. After 10 days they are not as likely to transmit anything. At 14 days, they get their heart tested (for myocarditis). Right after his heart scan then (they) can start practicing again. And then they give them three or four days to get back in shape.”

Izzo estimated that the players will be out of isolation on Jan. 20 and able to play for the Jan. 28 game at Rutgers.

“It saddens me because Mady was a guy we were starting to play more minutes and we knew with Iowa and Illinois coming up size would help,” Izzo said. “He was starting to play six, eight, 10 minutes a game and building toward even more.

“Those two kids (Sissoko and Steven Izzo) have done everything that they possibly could do and they went nowhere. “We feel there was no behavior in any way or that they were out at any local establishments or anything like that. It’s a little more unknown."