INSTANT REACTION with Matt Sheehan & David Klein: MSU beats North Carolina

MSU has added offensive lineman Rashawn Rogers to its 2025 roster as a preferred walk-on. Learn more about Rogers.
Next year's Spartan rushing attack will look a lot different with Carter and Kay’ron Lynch-Adams done playing.
Michigan State long snapper Jack Carson Wentz plans to enter the the transfer portal. More here.
No. 1 Michigan State hockey takes on Wisconsin in Madison this weekend.
Michigan State wide receiver Jaron Glover has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal.
MSU has added offensive lineman Rashawn Rogers to its 2025 roster as a preferred walk-on. Learn more about Rogers.
Next year's Spartan rushing attack will look a lot different with Carter and Kay’ron Lynch-Adams done playing.
Michigan State long snapper Jack Carson Wentz plans to enter the the transfer portal. More here.