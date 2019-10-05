Instant Analysis: Ohio State pounds Michigan State, 34-10
Michigan State traded punches with the Big Ten’s undisputed heavyweight champ for a few rounds on Saturday night, but the Buckeyes were too talented, too explosive and eventually flurried for a 34-10 knockout victory over the Spartans at Ohio Stadium.
The No. 4-ranked Buckeyes (6-0) went three-and-out on their first three drives and punted on their fourth. But a trick play netted a 60-yard TD, provided a 10-0 lead and triggered a dominant second quarter.
The Buckeyes erupted for 296 yards in the second quarter, their most in any quarter since 2012.
Still, Michigan State (4-2) cut the lead to 17-10 on a Matt Coghlin field goal with 3:41 left in the first half. It might have been 17-14 if Brian Lewerke hadn’t overthrown wide open Cody White inside the 15-yard line on a short toss to the flat. White would have walked into the end zone if Lewerke had connected with him.
But Ohio State withstood that shot and scored 10 more points in the final 2:24 of the half to take a 27-10 lead in the locker room, and was never seriously threatened again.
Michigan State drove to the OSU 9-yard line on the Spartans’ opening possession of the second half. On third down, Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller hit wide receiver CJ Hayes well before the ball arrived, but no flag was thrown and Coghlin missed a 26-yard field goal.
OSU’s ground game steadily piled up yardage for the rest of the second half and Lewerke, forced to throw on almost every down, faced an onslaught from the Big Ten’s best pass rush as the Buckeyes closed out what turned out to be a dominant finish.
Ohio State outgained the Spartans, 529-285.
With Michigan State fading in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes probably could have named the final score, but stuck to the ground rather than continuing to attack with their marvelously balanced offense.
TELLING NUMBERS
* Ohio State rushed for 323 yards against a Michigan State defense which led the nation in rush defense in 2018 and ranked among the Top 10 in the country most of this year. The Buckeyes had zero net yards rushing in the first quarter, but OSU's talent and tempo caused Michigan State's defense to spring leaks.
* Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins rushed for 172 yards on 24 carries.
His 67-yard TD sprint on a third-and-2 inside zone, late in the first half, extended Ohio State’s lead to 24-10 and turned the momentum of the game for the rest of the night.
On that play, Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie didn’t get to his gap, safety Xavier Henderson had a false step in pursuit, and that’s all the explosive Dobbins needed to provide the turning point of the game on a night when head coach Mark Dantonio said perfection was needed in order to win.
* Dobbins was held to 14 yards on his first six carries as MSU’s defensive line controlled the first quarter.
But MSU’s defense sagged as Ohio State’s relentless combination of fast receivers, explosive running backs and the run threat of QB Justin Fields was too difficult to contain. Fields struggled making reads from the pocket early in the game, as Michigan State's pass rush made an early impact. But as the rush slowed down, and OSU's run game began to gain traction, passing lanes opened up for Fields. He went 17 of 25 for 206 yards with two TDs and one interception.
* Lewerke was 20 of 38 for 218 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He put forth a gutty effort, taking hits to make throws, and being the victim of at least four dropped passes.
Lewerke found Darrell Stewart on a 25-yard TD midway through the second quarter to cut Ohio State’s lead to 10-7. MSU’s upset hopes were lively at that point. But the Buckeye offensive onslaught was just starting.
* Michigan State committed turnovers on two of its first four offensive plays of the game, and is probably fortunate the Buckeyes didn’t score a TKO in the first quarter.
On the second play of the game, White hauled in an RPO slant pass from Lewerke but was stripped of the ball at the 27-yard line. Officials never looked at the replay to make sure that White had possession prior to the fumble.
Michigan State forced OSU to go three-and-out and the Buckeyes missed a field goal.
Two plays later, Michigan State running back Elijah Collins fumbled a speed option pitch from Lewerke. Ohio State recovered at the Michigan State 22-yard line.
Again, Michigan State forced Ohio State to go three-and-out, but this time Buckeye kicker Blake Haubeil hit a 39-yard field goal to give the Buckeyes a 3-0 lead despite not having recorded a first down.
* OSU’s first, effective sustained scoring drive extended the Buckeyes’ lead to 17-7 with 8:09 left in the first half.
On that drive, Fields had a scramble keeper for 35 yards on third-and-five. Later in the drive, Fields received a great lead block from Dobbins against Michigan State linebacker Tyriq Thompson to fuel a 13-yard run to the 21-yard line.
OSU scored on the next play, a 21-yard pass to tight end Luke Farrell, and the Spartans were reeling.
* Michigan State slugged back with a drive for a 37-yard Coghlin field goal. Lewerke delivered a skillful 16-yard strike to Hayes, over linebacker Baron Browning and between two defensive backs to convert a third-and-13.
If he had delivered with touch to an open White inside the red zone, a 17-14 deficit would have looked better, heading into the final two minutes of the first half.
But by that time, MSU’s enjoyment of control of the line of scrimmage on defense was beginning to evaporate.
* The final score could have been worse. Josiah Scott nabbed an interception in the red zone to end Ohio State’s first drive of the second half.
Later, Lewerke’s lone interception was returned for an apparent touchdown, but the runback was called back due to an illegal block.