Michigan State traded punches with the Big Ten’s undisputed heavyweight champ for a few rounds on Saturday night, but the Buckeyes were too talented, too explosive and eventually flurried for a 34-10 knockout victory over the Spartans at Ohio Stadium.

The No. 4-ranked Buckeyes (6-0) went three-and-out on their first three drives and punted on their fourth. But a trick play netted a 60-yard TD, provided a 10-0 lead and triggered a dominant second quarter.

The Buckeyes erupted for 296 yards in the second quarter, their most in any quarter since 2012.

Still, Michigan State (4-2) cut the lead to 17-10 on a Matt Coghlin field goal with 3:41 left in the first half. It might have been 17-14 if Brian Lewerke hadn’t overthrown wide open Cody White inside the 15-yard line on a short toss to the flat. White would have walked into the end zone if Lewerke had connected with him.

But Ohio State withstood that shot and scored 10 more points in the final 2:24 of the half to take a 27-10 lead in the locker room, and was never seriously threatened again.

Michigan State drove to the OSU 9-yard line on the Spartans’ opening possession of the second half. On third down, Ohio State safety Jordan Fuller hit wide receiver CJ Hayes well before the ball arrived, but no flag was thrown and Coghlin missed a 26-yard field goal.

OSU’s ground game steadily piled up yardage for the rest of the second half and Lewerke, forced to throw on almost every down, faced an onslaught from the Big Ten’s best pass rush as the Buckeyes closed out what turned out to be a dominant finish.

Ohio State outgained the Spartans, 529-285.

With Michigan State fading in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes probably could have named the final score, but stuck to the ground rather than continuing to attack with their marvelously balanced offense.