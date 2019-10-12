Penn State will get its chance in two weeks to take a whack at the Spartans, after Michigan State nurses itself during a bye week.

The Wisconsin defense allowed Michigan State to cross its own 40-yard line only twice.

Ohio State breezed past Michigan State last week, aided by a small handful of Spartan defensive breakdowns. Wisconsin (6-0) methodically demolished Michigan State this week, and didn’t need any big plays in building a 24-0 lead early in the fourth quarter.

And that’s what Michigan State has become this year - an opponent. An opponent by which the top contenders in the Big Ten are measuring themselves midway through the season.

Last week, the Spartans at least countered with some shots of their own against the Buckeyes. But not this time as the Spartans (4-3) fell in blowout form for a second straight week against a Top 10 opponent.

On the other side of the ball, Michigan State’s offense mustered only seven first downs, 149 yards of offense and had six three-and-outs, against a terrific Wisconsin defense.

And that was only half of it.

Any fight Michigan State once had seemed to be left on the turf at Ohio State last week, as the Spartans failed to mount an offensive threat close to matching Wisconsin’s methodical, meat-grinding, ball control exploits.

MADISON, Wis. - In one of the most thorough beatings of the Mark Dantonio era, Michigan State failed to answer from beginning to end in a 38-0 loss at Wisconsin, Saturday.

In the misery-loves-company department, the Spartans aren’t the only team to get throttled by Wisconsin this year. Wisconsin, the nation’s leader in scoring defense and total defense, has shut out four opponents. Wisconsin has allowed only four touchdowns all year, and the Badger defense has scored four touchdowns of its own.

The Badgers are off to the best defensive start by any Big Ten team since 1973.

“They have been playing well all year,” Dantonio said. “You saw the effect of it.”

The Badgers added a defensive score in this game when a Brian Lewerke slant pass was intercepted and returned 34 yards for a touchdown and a 31-0 lead early in the fourth quarter. Lewerke (7 of 16 for 53 yards) was done for the day.

“I thought we came up here emotionally ready,” Dantonio said.

But the head coach insinuated that the team didn’t remain that way. They took blows and answered last week against another Big Ten heavyweight contender. This time, Michigan State never got off the ropes.

* Through the first three quarters, Michigan State had given up only one play of 20 yards or more (a fourth-and-short play action pass for 27 yards to set up UW’s first TD). That’s how the Spartans trailed only 17-0 heading into the fourth quarter when it seemed as though the score could have and should have been much worse by that time.

Late in the third quarter, Dantonio tried to spark his team by calling for a fake punt on fourth-and-8 at the Michigan State 38-yard line. Linebacker Tyriq Thompson took a short snap and advanced it 20 yards to the Badger 47-yard line, marking the biggest play Michigan State would have all day, and the first time the Spartans had crossed midfield.

“Let’s go! Let’s go!” Dantonio shouted to Lewerke, running back Elijah Collins and wide receiver Darrell Stewart as they got set to retake the field.

“You can’t play this game without emotion,” Dantonio said after the game. “You just can’t. When something like this happens, it becomes even more difficult. There is mental stress involved in this as well. But you have to play the game excited.”

A sliding catch by Stewart on third-and-six moved it to the Wisconsin 27-yard line. But the Spartans only went backward from there - for the rest of the day, and they have to make sure it’s not for the rest of the season.

Consecutive sacks created a third-and-22. Then, Michigan State was penalized for having 12 men in the huddle. Sloppy procedural mistakes from the first half of the season have not subsided.

On third-and-27, Lewerke felt pressure and sent an impromptu shovel to tight end Matt Seybert for a short gain. If Lewerke had had enough confidence in his pass protection to hold the ball in the pocket longer, he would have noticed Cody White wide open down the left sideline as the result of a rare Wisconsin defensive mistake. But Lewerke didn’t see him.

“I thought we had a guy clean but our quarterback has people coming at him,” Dantonio said. “But we have to make a play.

“This is this was the first game it looked like we had some guys up and we didn’t get them. I didn’t think we threw on time.”

Michigan State punted from the Badger 36-yard line.

“We would have wanted to go for it, but it was too far, fourth-and-19 or something like that,” Dantonio said.

Wisconsin answered with a 92-yard TD drive which put it away at 24-0.

“We felt like we were still in it, down 17-0, pin them deep, get it back and see what happens,” said linebacker Joe Bachie. “Then that (92-yard) drive. That kills you. That kills you as a defense. If we stopped them right there, we get the ball back at the 50 and we have another chance."

MSU’s ground defense had done a decent job against Wisconsin’s great rushing attack through three quarters (110 yards on 35 carries). But those stats were blown up by a 66-yard TD run by wide receiver Kendric Nunn on an end around which made it 38-0, as several Spartan defensive players seemed to wave white flags.

MSU’s defense contained Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (26 carries, 80 yards, 3.1 per attempt). But the Spartans never shut him down. Wisconsin moved piles and moved the chains.

“It was frustrating to not be able to get off the field,” said senior defensive tackle and tri-captain Raequan Williams. “We need to get our defensive swagger back.”

He said the bye week will help. Everyone agreed the bye week is coming at a good time.

Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan, the nation’s leader in completion percentage, was an ultra-efficient 18 of 21 for 180 yards.

“When we did get them in third-and-long, they successfully converted,” Dantonio said.