Michigan State dropped its first home game of the calendar year as the Spartans fell to Iowa 78-71. The loss marked just the third time in the 2023-2024 season that MSU was defeated in the Breslin Center, and the first since losing 70-57 to Wisconsin on Dec. 5, 2023.

It was a “disappointing” night all around as Michigan State fell to 17-10 overall and 9-7 in Big Ten play coming off of three-straight wins.

“It’s definitely disappointing,” guard Tyson Walker said in the locker room after the game. “We only got, well now, two more home games left. To come in and play so poorly, I’m definitely disappointed. I don’t know. I thought we [were] playing hard, putting games together, last couple. And we just didn’t do it today. We kind of reverted back to the old us. We can’t do that.”

Walker and forward Malik Hall were the leading scorers for Michigan State in the loss. Both scored 16 points. Point guard A.J. Hoggard was right behind them with 15 points.

“I don’t like losing, especially when we were on the up that we were on,” Hoggard said. “And knowing what these games mean, every game is a big game, especially toward the end. It’s depressing. It’s draining.”

While Hoggard was one of the team’s top scorers, he left some points on the board. Hoggard missed three layups, something that bugs him enough to ensure that he will be in the gym working on it the next day.

“I gotta do better,” Hoggard said about the layup woes. “They know I’m not missing them on purpose, but I mean you’re at high-level basketball, you gotta make those plays, especially when you’re around the rim. And [the] majority of them [were] free layups, if you ask me. Layups that I usually make. I gotta be better.”