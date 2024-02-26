Ohio State stuns Michigan State, 60-57

A night that could’ve been a window into the future and a look at the talents of freshman big man Xavier Booker was instead another devastating blow, and a reminder of the past and current version of Michigan State men's basketball. Ohio State left a packed Breslin Center in shock as a Dale Bonner buzzer-beater handed MSU a 60-57 loss on Sunday evening. The Spartans now find themselves back on the NCAA Tournament bubble, a familiar spot these past four years

How we got here: The Game

MSU jumped out to a 10-point lead at halftime, and for most of the second held that margin. A late 13-2 run from the Buckeyes left a stunned Breslin Crowd clasping to a one-point lead with 5:51 left in the game. The rest is history. Senior point guard A.J Hoggard spoke on the team's late-game struggles, noting that every game in conference play is a challenge. “Big Ten games are always nitty gritty, so we've just got to do a better job of closing out games and keeping our foot on people's necks," Hoggard explained.

History Repeats

When Ohio state guards Dale Bonner and freshman Devin Royal were asked about the last time OSU beat MSU at home, or if they had heard of the dramatic finish, they each looked at each other in confusion, confessing they did not. Here is a clip down memory lane, back in 2012, with MSU hosting Ohio State on senior night. OSU's William Buford hit a deep two-point with just 0.8 seconds remaining on the clock to give the Buckeyes the win.

A lot has changed since then. On that day head coach Tom Izzo emphatically declared his vengeance, calling his shot saying, “We're going to go win our championship back," as the loss left MSU a share of the Big Ten title, and the conference tournament was just days away. Izzo called his shot as Michigan State beat Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament championship game a week later. Izzo has not made such promises this time at the podium, nearly 12 years later. He approached with a soft tone of disappointment and a combination of bewilderment, and confusion in his team's current form.

Booker and Hoggard

Xavier Booker played a career-high 17 minutes, yet none in the final 15 minutes of play, when MSU’s 12-point lead vanished. Booker was asked if he had expected to sit for this portion of the game. ”No, I did not, no,“ Booker said. “I trust the coaches' game plan, though. I have faith in their game plan.” The freshman impressed in his 17 minutes of play, scoring seven points on 3-of-6 shooting, recording three rebounds amassing three blocks, and tallying a team best plus-11 in point-differential (next closest was Hoggard and Akins at plus-one) Hoggard gave his perspective on what Booker's unique skill set offers MSU, “Different looks, the way he can shoot the ball, space the floor, especially (he) gives us length on defense, altering shots," Hoggard said. "He (Booker) did a great job in the minutes he played tonight, he gives us a different look on both sides of the ball. When the bigs got to come out and guard him, (opens up driving lanes for us guards.” Izzo was complimentary of Hoggard's play on Sunday, hounding the physical Bruce Thornton all game, and directing the offense with four assists and nine points (4-of-8 on field goals). Regardless of his individual performance, in which he had struggles too, Hoggard was obviously disappointed in the loss. “It stings a lot," Hoggard said about the loss to the Buckeyes. "We had goals right in front of us that we kind of let slip by us. We've got three games left to make some changes, we've got to be better in winning time, (get) back to the drawing board. “We've got another big game coming up, another opportunity to get back on track — we played a great 38 minutes tonight, gotta figure out how to get 40. I gotta continue to bring that defensive energy, those last two minutes. We didn't do those things to close out the game, us veterans, we gotta be better.” Booker’s play and growth the Spartans can be viewed as a bright spot from Sunday's game, however. Booker was asked what silver linings he saw in his performance, despite the negative outcome. "For the most part, I think I did pretty good out there," Booker noted. "My confidence has always been high. I've stayed ready.” Booker would go on to add, “Feels like a big step, I just gotta keep going from here." Booker shared that he learned Wednesday that he would be in the starting lineup, and reiterated how excited he was for the opportunity.

Booker was asked when he felt ready to play this many minutes, “Obviously not in the beginning," Booker admitted. "I'm a freshman, I'm new and don't have everything figured out — but I always have confidence in myself, whether someone’s stronger, tougher than me, I believe in myself.”

Looking Ahead

The Spartans will have six days to dwell on this missed opportunity, as they face off against No. 3 Purdue on the road on Saturday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The Boilermakers are in first place in the Big Ten (14-3 in conference play, and 25-3 overall). With three games remaining; at Purdue, home against Northwestern and at Indiana, MSU floats around a projected No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament as of press time, and the Spartans are flirting with the bubble yet again. Intern Ohio State head coach Jake Diebler commented on how his team got it done, simply saying, “Players make plays.” MSU was short a few plays on Sunday night, and that has been the case too often during the 2023-2024 season.