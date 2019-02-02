EAST LANSING - Terrible free throw shooting and a sleepy night on the boards doomed No. 6-ranked Michigan State in a 79-75 upset loss to Indiana, Saturday at Breslin Center.



The Spartans were a miserable 8-of-22 from the foul line, including two missed front ends of one-and-one opportunities as Indiana snapped a seven-game losing streak in the nation’s biggest upset of the week.

Michigan State junior guard Cassius Winston almost rescued the Spartans, but his floating 10-footer with :12 seconds remaining missed with the Spartans down 76-75.

Then with Michigan State trailing 77-75, Winston’s driving shot in the lane was partially blocked by Indiana’s Justin Smith. Indiana’s De’Ron Davis then made two throws with :11 seconds left to put Indiana up 79-75 and seal the upset.

Winston finished with 26 points. Kenny Goins had 12 for the Spartans and Nick Ward scored 11, despite going 1-of-9 from the free throw line.

Indiana’s Romeo Langford scored a team-high 19 points on 6-of-18 shooting.

The Spartans out-shot Indiana 46 percent to 38.9 percent, and the Spartans had only 10 turnovers, but Indiana’s 48-40 rebounding edge, and the Spartans’ dreadful performance at the foul line was too much to overcome.

At the end of regulation, Indiana’s Langford missed a step-back 3-pointer from well beyond NBA range that would have given the Hoosiers the victory.

Goins gave Michigan State a 65-64 lead with a 3-pointer off a pick-and-pop from Winston with :58 seconds left in regulation.

Indiana answered when Langford made a driving glasser against Aaron Henry to give the Hoosiers a 66-65 lead. Tom Izzo was displeased with Xavier Tillman’s help defense on the play.

On its next possession, Michigan State fed Ward in the post, drawing a quadruple team and a foul. Ward missed his first and made the second to tie the game at 66-66 with :18 seconds left, setting up Langford’s desperation miss at the end of regulation.

Michigan State led 31-28 at halftime despite being out-rebounded by eight at the break.

Indiana made six of its first seven 3-point attempts in the second half while Michigan State went cold at the foul line.



(More coverage and analysis to come at SpartanMag.com.)