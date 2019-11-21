News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-21 01:17:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Indiana offers Canadian OL, MSU talks heating up

Jim Comparoni • SpartanMag
@JimComparoni
Publisher
Comparoni has covered Michigan State football and basketball since 1988, began work at SPARTAN Magazine in 1993, created SpartanMag.com in 1998, became owner/publisher in 2002.

Michigan State is expecting to get an unofficial visit from big, Canadian offensive tackle Justin Stevens today, according to reports from SpartanMag recruiting insider Corey Robinson.Michigan Stat...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}