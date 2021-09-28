MSU receives first 2023 pledge through in-state TE Parachek

Michigan State began its 2023 recruiting class receiving a commitment from 2023 Dexter (MI) High tight end Brennan Parachek, Tuesday afternoon. Tight ends coach Ted Gilmore and graduate assistant Nick Ruffing lead the charge recruiting Parachek.
Michigan State offered the 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end in February and at the time he told the SpartanMag.com the following:
"My impression on MSU is good. They have an amazing coaching staff and they also have an amazing academic and college atmosphere which is what I'm looking for. It was surreal Michigan State being my first offer."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In addition to Michigan State, Parachek holds offers from Arizona State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse among others. He is ranked the No. 8 player in the state of Michigan and the No. 23 tight end in the nation by Rivals.com.
SpartanMag will have more on the commitment shortly.