MSU receives first 2023 pledge through in-state TE Parachek

Michigan State began its 2023 recruiting class receiving a commitment from 2023 Dexter (MI) High tight end Brennan Parachek, Tuesday afternoon. Tight ends coach Ted Gilmore and graduate assistant Nick Ruffing lead the charge recruiting Parachek.

Michigan State offered the 6-foot-6, 245-pound tight end in February and at the time he told the SpartanMag.com the following:

"My impression on MSU is good. They have an amazing coaching staff and they also have an amazing academic and college atmosphere which is what I'm looking for. It was surreal Michigan State being my first offer."