Earlier this month, Roseville, Michigan native Desmond Straughton, a three-star safety/defensive back in the 2025 recruiting cycle, made the trip to East Lansing to meet the new Michigan State coaching staff, led by head coach Jonathan Smith.

Straughton was on campus for MSU's junior day on Feb. 3.

Shortly after taking that visit, Spartans Illustrated caught with up Straughton to discuss his first meeting with the staff.

