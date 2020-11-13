SpartanMag - In-Depth Interview with 2021 OL Kevin Wigenton

Michigan State OL commit Kevin Wigenton has quickly gained a reputation as a fan favorite on social media. The Hun School (NJ) product only helped his profile with his appearance on the Spartan Spotlight podcast with SpartanMag.com insiders Corey Robinson and Justin Thind.

Wigenton discussed a variety of topics and made sure to go into extensive detail to offer a unique perspective of a recruit. Wigenton started off by breaking down the specifics of how the MSU staff handled his recruitment, comparing and contrasting the staff's attentiveness to him and his family compared to other schools. He gave immense credit to OL Coach Chris Kapilovic and Head Coach Mel Tucker for spending countless hours talking to him before and after his commitment to MSU.

Wigenton then broke down the improvement he has seen from the program throughout the season and chatted about the Michigan game in detail. One thing he made sure to point out was that he has total faith in the Spartans when it comes to the rivalry game.

"Some people counted us out before that game... In my mind, us beating Michigan is never an upset. We expect to beat Michigan," Wigenton stated.

Wigenton was also quick to remind Justin that Rutgers had lost 22 straight Big Ten games, before adding that no recruit should put any credence in that loss, or any losses this season, for Mel Tucker's bunch.

The OL commit also broke down the last few days of commitments and gave his assessment of Rayshaun Benny and Kristian Phillips, making sure to add that the staff's ability to find under-recruited guys will aid to MSU's return to prominence.

Wigenton also talked about the desire to add Keon Coleman, Ma'a Gaoteote, and JoJo Johnson to the 2021, adding in a unique tidbit of his first interaction with Johnson while he was still committed to Cincinnati.

Talking about non-football topics, Wigenton gave a Rap Top 5 power rankings list of Drake, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, 42 Dugg, and Chef G. For his anticipated major, he said that he is looking to pursue a Finance degree.

In his spare time, Wigenton revealed that he dives deep into MSU, Colorado, and North Carolina tape because of his passion for learning. He also noted that he watches all of Coach Tucker's press conferences in order take in his personality and look at how he carries himself and the program.

The conversation then transitioned to the topic of basketball. Wigenton was quick to point out how MSU commits Emoni Bates and Jaden Akins are slated to play on Thursday night on national TV. He also mentioned that MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo got on a Zoom call with the 2021 commits prior to the football game against Rutgers in order to talk about how much he loves football. This made quite the impact on Wigenton.

To listen to the podcast, search SPARTAN SPOTLIGHT on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and more!

Additionally, here is an embedded streaming link for the episode:

https://anchor.fm/spartanspotlight/episodes/Kevin-Wigenton-In-Depth-Interview-emarbn