Despite Michigan State losing its first game of the season to the Washington Huskies on Saturday, quarterback Payton Thorne looked noticeably improved from his first two starts of the season.

The redshirt junior finished the game 30-of-42 (71 percent) for 323 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He started the game 10-of-10, producing more accurate throws than he did against Western Michigan and Akron. Thorne’s longest pass went for 33 yards. He recorded the longest rush of the game for the Spartans with a 21-yard keeper.

Michigan State’s offense sputtered out of the gate but came around in the second half. Ultimately, though, quarterback Michael Penix, Jr. and the Huskies outplayed and outscored Michigan State en route to a 39-28 victory.

“They have good players,” Thorne said. “They brought a couple things that we hadn’t seen on film from them. They played hard, they did a good job. Like I said, they have good players and good coaches over there, too.”

Michigan State’s first possession came with Washington up 7-0. Thorne completed back-to-back passes to receiver Tre Mosley and running back Jalen Berger. After scampering for a three-yard gain, Thorne and Michigan State were faced with a third-and-1 situation.

A miscommunication between Thorne and running back Jarek Broussard resulted in a six-yard loss and punt for the Spartans.

Often heralded as one of the loudest stadiums in the Pac-12 conference, the noise provided by the Washington fans in Husky Stadium could have contributed to this miscue. Still, Thorne felt the team communicated well as a whole.

“It was loud, but I think we did a pretty good job communicating,” Thorne said. “Up front, I didn’t think we had any confusion. I think it was the first drive, obviously me and the back weren't on the same page, so that was a communication issue. But after that we got it fixed. I didn't think it affected us too much. It was a good atmosphere and their fans came out and they showed out, but I think that we handled it pretty well.”

Michigan State’s second slip-up of the quarter came on first-and-10 on its own 2-yard line. Thorne handed the ball off to Broussard, but Broussard tripped after the right side of the offensive line, including right guard Matt Carrick, was pushed into the MSU backfield. The play resulted in a safety, and a 9-0 Washington lead.

The play followed an impressive goal line stand for Michigan State’s defense. Thorne said the team needed to take advantage of momentum swings like that one.

“Two great defensive stands for us at the goal line, then we come out and obviously have the safety, and the second one, we come out and throw an interception,” Thorne said, referring to his pick in the fourth quarter. “Which, you know, it’s not going to win you games. So we just have to be better on that and the momentum swings. We had momentum two times and we handed it right back to them. So yeah, that wasn’t good enough.”

The Spartan ground attack was stifled by Washington for most of the game. Berger and Broussard combined for 30 yards on 17 attempts with no touchdowns. Compare that to Berger’s consecutive 100-yard performances against Western Michigan and Akron, plus the six combined touchdowns between the two backs prior to this game, and Michigan State ground game drought in Seattle became a crisis.

“We’ll have to watch the film to kind of figure out what it was,” Thorne said on the ineffectiveness of MSU’s run game. “A lot of times my back’s turned to the play, you know, handing off. So I don’t really see it every time. But talking on the sideline, we saw a couple things.”

Thorne had to be better than he was in the first two games with the running attack as a non-option. By all accounts, he was.

Thorne connected with receiver Keon Coleman on a seven-yard touchdown with 1:30 left in the second quarter for the team’s first score of the night. After completing only 33.5 percent of his passes to Coleman in Michigan State’s first two games, Thorne found a consistent target in Coleman while his usual number one, senior Jayden Reed, sat out the game an injury.

Thorne was continually pressured by a better-than-expected Washington pass rush. He was chased out of the pocket on the touchdown pass to Coleman and felt it again on the successful two-point conversion attempt to follow.

Washington finished with two sacks and five tackles for losses on the night.

Still, Thorne led Michigan State on a 75-yard scoring drive on its first possession of the second half. Thorne connected with Mosley on a 20-yard pass to move the chains to MSU’s own 47 yard-line. Seven plays later, Thorne dropped a pass right into the hands of Mosley, who was falling down thanks to Washington’s double-coverage.

“Payton did a great job giving me a catchable ball, and I saw it and I just wanted to make a play on it,” Mosley said.

Mosley was Michigan State’s third-leading receiver behind Coleman and tight end Daniel Barker. Mosley finished with a season-high five receptions for 64 yards.

Thorne was complimentary of the receivers who stepped up in Reed’s absence.

“I thought Tre Mosley played well today,” Thorne said. “He had some big catches today. Between those three guys [Coleman, Barker, Mosley], I think we had a few guys step up today. And it was good to see. I love those guys and they came to play today. I'm just proud of what they put out there today. They played hard and they played tough.”

Mosley was just as complimentary of Thorne.

“Payton’s one of the toughest guys I know,” Mosley said. “No matter what is going on, he's going to always play the game the right way, and I really like having a quarterback like that.”

Thorne and Michigan State proved its toughness and resilience throughout the second half. The Spartans outscored Washington 20-10 in the third and fourth quarters.

“That’s something we pride ourselves on, our program,” Thorne said. “I think that people that watch us, they can say that. That’s something that we want to, every week and every year that we play, we want to say that we have a resilient team. And I think that we have that this year. I think that we showed that we were going to play until the end, and unfortunately we ran out of time.”

Michigan State played until the end, scoring three of its touchdowns in the second half with two coming in the fourth quarter.

After a Washington field goal with 9:19 left in the game, Thorne began the next drive by rushing for 21 yards. He followed that up with a 32-yard completion to Berger and three to Barker, the longest of which went for 13 yards. Michigan State ended the determined drive with a one-yard touchdown rush from running back Elijah Collins.

Michigan State’s final touchdown came with 5:17 left in the game. Thorne worked quickly, completing three-straight passes of seven or more yards before connecting with Coleman to make it 39-28.

That was the final score, though, as Michigan State’s late offensive spark was just that - too late. Still, Thorne improved enough over the past week to turn heads even as Penix, Jr. got what he wanted against Michigan State’s secondary.

“Just execute, that’s all that we had on our mind,” Thorne said of the team’s mindset coming out of halftime down 29-8. “Just go out there and execute and do what we can with the ball and get the ball in the end zone. That’s about all that we were talking about.”

Thorne and the Spartans look to rebound against Minnesota at home, Saturday, Sep. 24. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m.



