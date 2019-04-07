MINNEAPOLIS - Michigan State’s improbable dream season and hopes of winning a third National Championship in program history ran into too tough of a defensive obstacle, Saturday night, falling to Texas Tech, 61-51 in the national semifinals.

Tom Izzo’s eighth trip to the Final Four ended with All-America point guard Cassius Winston having his least-efficient game of the year, going 4-of-16 from the field with only two assists and four turnovers while going against the nation’s No. 1-ranked defense.

Winston wasn't the only Spartan who struggled. Texas Tech (31-6) held Michigan State to 31.9 percent shooting for the game (15-of-47), and forced 11 turnovers. This continues a wood-chopping trend for the Red Raiders defense, which, in its last three games, held Michigan and Buffalo to their lowest scoring outputs of the season and held Gonzaga to its second-worst points-per-possession game of the season.

Texas Tech advances to play Virginia in the National Championship Game on Monday night in a battle of the two best defensive teams in the country.

“Very seldom in my career have we gotten out-beat-up, and tonight was one of those nights,” Izzo said. “They were physical. And they were strong. We put a lot of pressure on Cassius. I thought we could hurt them inside. They played very good defense. I didn’t think we played very good offense, that falls on my shoulders. We just kind of got stagnant."

MSU's eight Final Fours in the past 21 years is the most in the country, but the Spartans were unable to win their first National Championship since 2000.

“I’m going to keep knocking on the door," Izzo said. "One of these days it’s going to open.”

Michigan State (32-7) won 14 of 15 games to get to the Final Four, despite a season-ending injury to co-captain Joshua Langford in December, and subsequent injuries to Kyle Ahrens and a late-season injury to Nick Ward which caused the Spartans to reshape their playing group and playing style.

"This doesn't diminish on the incredible season these guys have had," Izzo said. "Probably in a day I'll be able to sit back and look at the incredible journey and the incredible run. It's just disappointing in some way.

"We always talk about defense wins championships. We didn't defend so bad until the last five, six, seven minutes, and then we kind of fell apart."

The Red Raiders erupted from a low-scoring first half to hit nine of their first 11 shots of the second half, helping Texas Tech jump out to a 48-35 lead with 9:40 remaining. The Red Raiders never trailed in the second half.

Texas Tech guard Matt Mooney finished with a game-high 22 points. He scored 11 points in a 16-6 Texas Tech run which built the 48-35 lead.

Six Michigan State free throws and an Aaron Henry reverse lay-up in transition cut the 13-point lead to 52-51 with 2:48 to play.

But Texas Tech answered by scoring the game’s last nine points to vault the Red Raiders into the National Championship Game for the first time in school history.

“I basically watched every game they (Michigan State) played, every interview, read every article and this is one of the class programs in all of college basketball,” said Texas Tech coach Chris Beard. “Coach Izzo’s handshake and fine words to me after the game is something I’ll never forget in my career.”

“I knew we weren’t going to out-tough Michigan State. We wanted to match their toughness. We knew it had to be a low turnover game. I think we had only one or two turnovers in the second half and the basket got big for Matt and his teammates did a good job of finding him.”

Michigan State hoped to carve out a big edge on the boards, and gain a boost with transition offense. But Texas Tech prevented either area from becoming a plus for the Spartans.

Michigan State out-rebounded Texas Tech 36-30, but the Spartans had only eight offensive rebounds on 32 missed shots (25 percent). The Spartans had only two fastbreak points on the night, while Texas Tech had zero in what amounted to grind-it-out rock fight for most of the game, other than Mooney’s barrage midway through the second half.

“Our objective was not to out-rebound Michigan State,” Beard said, “but just to battle and get our share.”

Matt McQuaid scored 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting. He was 3-of-7 from 3-point range and carried the Spartan offense early in the game. He scored nine of MSU’s first 12 points in helping Michigan State lead 12-8. The senior broke down in tears after the game when asked what he said to Izzo after he checked out of the game for the last time in his college career.

“He (Izzo) just hugged me and just said, ‘I’m sorry,’ and I told him, ‘I’m sorry,’ and we just hugged,” McQuaid said. “I got a special relationship with Coach. One thing I'm going to miss the most is, when I get done working out during the day, before class or after class, just going up to his office and talking to him for like five minutes, and we just talk about family or what I need to get better at. We go over stats or film or something.

“I love Coach, and he's done so much for me and helped me so much. I know he's got my back, and I've got his back for the rest of our life.”

Aaron Henry scored 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting, including a put-back which tied the game at 23-23 on the opening possession of the second half.

Michigan State attempted to send its offense through its big men in the low post in the first half, but Texas Tech’s swarming, clawing, shot-blocking defense held MSU’s big men without a point in the first half.

“They’ve got a two-tone attack,” Beard said. “They can go inside on you and obviously Cassius is special. It was just picking and choosing moments. We threw a lot of punches. We tried a lot of things on defense and a lot of them worked. I thought they missed a lot of shots they normally make, but we battled, we contested.”

MSU’s bigs combined for just 12 points on four field goals. Xavier Tillman scored seven points, Ward had five and Kenny Goins was scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting, all from 3-point range.

“We didn’t post up well enough, didn’t get it inside well enough,” Izzo said. “And when we had it in there, we didn’t do a good job of getting it out, like we planned. And Kenny passed up some shots early, which concerned me.”

Texas Tech began taking control of the game with 14:43 left, ironically after Tech center Tariq Owens left the game with a twisted ankle and Big 12 Player of the Year Jarrett Culver sitting with three fouls.

With Owens out, Michigan State tried to attack inside with Ward. Michigan State manufactured two field goals down low with Ward, but couldn’t match a sudden hot streak from Texas Tech from 3-point range. A pair of triples from Mooney pushed Tech’s lead to 45-33 with 11:14 left.

Michigan State missed the front end of one-and-ones on three occasions in this game, the most expensive of which was Ward’s missed free throw with 4:11 left and Michigan State down 52-47, sapping steam from the Spartans’ comeback hopes.

In a first half reminiscent of MSU’s 19-17 battle with Wisconsin in the first 20 minutes of their 2000 Final Four meeting, Texas Tech took a 23-21 lead into the locker room. Michigan State, which had a total of seven turnovers in each of its previous two games against Duke and LSU, had seven turnovers in the first half of this one as the Red Raiders’ sticky defense lived up to its reputation.

Michigan State went 6:34 without a field goal before Winston broke the drought with a 3-pointer behind a Xavier Tillman ball screen. That cut Texas Tech’s lead to 23-21 with :54 seconds left in the first half.

Michigan State took a 16-11 lead on a pair of Winston free throws with 10:37 left in the first half. But Texas Tech answered with a 12-2 run as deflections and pesky, physical interior defense by the Red Raiders disrupted MSU’s offensive flow.

Michigan State led 14-11 when MSU’s Aaron Henry was whistled for his second foul on a light contact drive. Henry sat the lats 11:39 of the first half and freshman Gabe Brown was forced into extended duty.

Brown, one of the heroes of MSU’s victory over LSU in the Sweet 16, logged nearly 14 minutes in the first half, his most first-half minutes of the season. He grabbed a team-high five rebounds in the first half, and survived some switch match-ups against Big 12 Player of the Year Jarrett Culver in the opening 20 minutes.

“Gabe works hard and did his best, but we were down in numbers,” Izzo said. “Without Aaron in there, our lack of depth at that position finally hurt us.”