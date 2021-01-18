Illinois game postponed following more positive tests
East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State’s Jan. 23 game against Illinois has been postponed according to Tom Izzo, who cited additional positive Covid-19 tests within the Spartan program as the reason....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news