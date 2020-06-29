SpartanMag - Illinois '22 shooting guard reacts to Izzo scholarship offer

Illinois '22 shooting guard reacts to Izzo scholarship offer
Last week, college basketball coaches were allowed to initiate contact with rising high school juniors. As a result, 2022 three-star guard Jaden Schutt received an offer from the Spartans. Schutt i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news