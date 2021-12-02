How will Michigan State close the 2022 class?

There are now just 15 days until the early signing period for the 2022 class. On December 15th, prospects across the country will be faxing in their National Letter of Intent to the schools they committed to. Michigan State will add all the way up to seven more high school recruits for the 2022 class. Here is a look at how it will go down.

Kiyaunta Goodwin has long been a top priority recruit for Chris Kapilovic and is arguably the top prospect in the 2022 class for Michigan State. Goodwin unofficially visited Michigan State over the summer and again in October for the Michigan game. Goodwin has taken official visits to Florida State, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Michigan. He has also taken countless unofficial visits to the school he is committed to, Kentucky.

SpartanMag.com broke the news that Goodwin will be using his last official visit on Michigan State. Most likely the December10th weekend which is when most of the Michigan State commits are expected to take official visits. Chris Kapilovic is expected to meet with Goodwin in-home on Friday. Sources indicate that the top three is Kentucky, Alabama, and Michigan State.