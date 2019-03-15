

CHICAGO - Nick Ward didn’t play in the second half of Michigan State’s meeting with Ohio State on Feb. 17 when he sustained a fractured hand midway through the game. Now, in Ward’s first game back since the injury, the junior center will get a chance to resume competition with the Buckeyes when No. 1 seed Michigan State plays No. 8 seed Ohio State at 12:30 p.m., Friday in Chicago in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. Ohio State defeated No. 9 seed Indiana, 79-75, on Thursday in a game many observers and bracket watchers regarded as a play-in game for the NCAA Tournament. Ohio State led by as many as 20 points in the second half and held on for victory. Ohio State is now listed as a likely No. 11 seed and safely in the tournament by ESPN. Today’s winner will play the winner of the Nebraska-Wisconsin game. Nebraska upset No. 5 seed Maryland, 69-61, on Thursday.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

1. Ohio State is 19-13 overall after going 8-12 in the Big Ten. OSU lost its last three games of the regular season while starting center and leading scorer Kaleb Wesson was suspended for three games for an undisclosed violation of athletic department policy. The 6-foot-9 Wesson returned to the lineup on Thursday with 17 points on 5-of-15 shooting to go with a career-high 13 rebounds. It was his fourth double-double of the season. 2. Ward is expected to come off the bench for the Spartans on Friday. He returned to practice on a full-time basis on Monday. At mid-week he was struggling to regain his conditioning. It remains to be seen how many minutes he can log. 3. Ward’s shooting touch hasn’t been bad while wearing a padded brace that protects his left hand. Ward’s weakness at this point will be on defense after he is on the court for more than two or three minutes. The fatigue factor will hurt him on that side of the ball, and hurt the team, until he regains a better level of conditioning. Don't expect him to play 25 minutes at breakneck pace. Half of that might be more likely, especially if he begins blowing leaks on defense due to fatigue.

WARD VS HOME STATE BUCKEYES

Ward, of Gahanna, Ohio, had some difficult challenges with the Buckeyes and Wesson last year, but Ward was efficient and productive in MSU’s first two meetings with Ohio State this year. Ward had 21 points in 29 minutes in the first meeting, an 86-77 Spartan victory on Jan. 5. Wesson had 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting in the first meeting.Ohio State was ranked No. 14 at the time. In the second meeting, a 62-44 Spartan victory on Feb. 17, Ward had nine points in 19 first-half minutes, and then didn’t play in the second half. Wesson had a team-high 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting for Ohio State, but his impact was limited. Ward vs. Wesson is always an interesting matchup, as they are the two most skilled, wide-bodied big men in the Big Ten. The fact that they are from the same part of Ohio adds to the intrigue. Ward’s compromised conditioning could lead to less hanging and banging with Wesson in this game than in previous meetings. But Michigan State will needs some minutes from him. Whether or not Ward can begin to help Michigan State reestablish its transition game remains to be seen. He has some sprints and finishes in him, but likely in short bursts at this point.

WHAT’S CHANGED

Since Ward’s injury, Michigan State’s offense has become more of a high ball screen and side ball screen offense, and less of a feed-the-post offense.

As Ward gets back up to speed, Michigan State theoretically might have the capacity to morph back and forth between those two halfcourt styles, depending on whether Ward or Tillman is at the five. In Ward’s absence, power forward Kenny Goins emerged as a blistering-hot, go-to option as a stretch four.

During Ward’s absence, Cassius Winston’s shooting efficiency suffered. Michigan State would love to carve out good, effective balance for the first time all season with all of those components this weekend: A sharp-shooting Winston, good ball-screen offense, good feed-the-post offense, in addition to sparking the beginnings of a return of its transition offense. Defensively, MSU has been better versus ball screens, and has improved on defensive communication without Ward. Ward has watched from the sidelines and there is hope he will return with an improved understanding of team concepts and their importance. "I have more to give," Ward said, when asked what he learned during his time on the sideline. MSU has also been a better screening team without Ward, as Xavier Tillman and Goins have been outstanding in that areas in recent games. Aside from Winston, the teammates that Ward is rejoining have improved since he's been gone. There is a chance MSU can get the best out of all parties and emerge as an improved team in the weeks ahead. There's also a chance the formula will fail to mix.

WHAT’S NEXT

Winston needs to regain his 3-point shooting touch. He is 2-of-13 from 3-point range in the last four games (15 percent). He played on sore knees at the end of the regular season. Izzo gave Winston rest at the outset of this week in hopes of recharging the wheels, and shooting touch, of the Big Ten Player of the Year for tournament time.

SCOUTING THE BUCKEYES



* OSU’s inside-outside threats, and its transition offense, were operating on Thursday better than any time all season. * Senior guard C.J. Jackson (6-1, 175) scored 17 points against Indiana on Thursday. He is 12 points shy of becoming the 58th player in OSU history to score 1,000 career points. Jackson averages 12.3 points per game, second best on the team. He is hitting 38 percent of his 3-point attempts, and nailed 3-of-6 from long range against Indiana on Thursday. * Keyshawn Woods, a 6-foot-3 grad transfer from Wake Forest, is averaging 7.4 points per game and hasn’t had the impact many expected of him this year (he averaged 12.5 points at Wake as a sophomore and 11.9 as a junior last year). But Woods went off for a team-high 18 points on Thursday, going 9-of-13 from the field. “He was tremendous,” said Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann. “I thought he was tremendous in every way. I thought he's looked, since the 10-minute mark of the Wisconsin game, like a guy that wasn't ready to see his career over any time soon.”

INTANGIBLES



Izzo voiced some anxiety earlier in the week about having to play on Friday without getting a chance to practice at Chicago’s United Center, and only having a few minutes for a morning shoot-around. Ohio State, on the other hand, will be fully-acclimated to the event and its environment, having beaten Indiana on Thursday. Michigan State is theoretically supposed to benefit from having gotten a bye in the first round. But that edge is offset by Ohio State's acclimation and momentum. Fatigue could begin to set in for OSU on Saturday or Sunday if the Buckeyes make it that far, but Ohio State isn’t expected to show any or much fatigue one game into a conference tournament on 24 hours rest. Ohio State had to win a game in order to get this far. But now that Ohio State is here, the benefit of already having played at the United Center should be worth a few points for the Buckeyes.

QUOTABLE

Michigan State players haven’t been available for interviews since Tuesday. But OSU players were able to comment on today’s match-up following the Indiana game.

“We know what type of team they are,” Jackson said of Michigan State. “We played with them a couple times this year and we'll definitely be ready tomorrow.” “You always want to play a team that beat you twice,” Woods said. “It’s another game for us. It's an important game for us. We've got to keep winning if you want to advance in the tournament.” Holtmann on Michigan State: “I’ve watched them a little bit. But not as much, honestly. They had Nick Ward both times. He went out the second half of our game. I don't know what his status is now. But they're terrific. They're an elite team, can get to a Final Four, can win a national championship. They're deserving of everything that's come their way. We'll need to play exceptional basketball for 40 minutes. But we're excited about the opportunity.”

COMP’S TAKE: WHAT’S AT STAKE