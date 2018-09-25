EAST LANSING - Being the control freaks that they are, college coaches are understandably uncomfortable with college football’s targeting rules.

Last weekend’s Michigan State-Indiana game included in a near-miss for senior safety Khari Willis in a collision that might have been called targeting if he had been off by an inch. Meanwhile, Indiana safety Marcelino Ball was ejected in the third quarter for a seemingly unintentional targeting infraction.

Both plays had a big impact on the game.

On Willis’ play, he charged forward and smacked Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey at the end of a 3-yard scramble late in the first half. Willis hit Ramsey high, but lead with his shoulder and didn’t hit Ramsey in the head. Officials likely took a quick look at the initial replay at the press box level but didn’t stop the game to get a closer look.

“I thought he did a good job on that,” Mark Dantonio said of Willis. “He hit with his shoulder pad and turned his head away.

“These are split-second decisions. It’s very difficult. We can just continually talk about it and coach it but it is hard to simulate that play.

“These are different things to call and to coach and they try to make the game safer. It’s a point of emphasis, but these are fraction-of-a-second decisions made by people in a hitting position and it’s extremely difficult to coach and maintain and also to officiate.

"We measure everything, everything. We can tell you that, hey, 13 percent of the time last week our head was involved in contact. Fifty-four percent our shoulder was involved in contact on tackling. We measure every aspect of tackling that there is: Effective tackles, dominant tackles, poor tackles, missed tackles. So we are looking at all those different things as we go through a week and prepare for the next opportunity."

COMP’S TAKE: Overlooked in Willis’ fine play on that hit is the fact that Michigan State changed its defense just before the snap. Michigan State was showing blitz, but Indiana recognized it and audibled to a new play.





Michigan State matched the Indiana offensive audible with a defensive audible of its own, changing to its base zone defense.





Being in zone defense gave Willis a chance to keep an eye on the backfield and react to the scramble quickly when Ramsey began to run. Willis converged and delivered a hard hit, keeping Ramsey short of the first down on third-and-four. Indiana had to punt.





If Willis’ aim had been off and he had been flagged for a personal foul, Indiana would have had first-and-10 at the 45-yard line with about :90 seconds left in the half, and a chance to cut into MSU’s 14-7 lead and maybe even tie the score at halftime.





If Michigan State hadn’t checked to base zone, Willis wouldn’t have been in position to make the tackle in time to prevent first-down yardage.





Instead, Willis’ play forced a punt. Michigan State then drove 74 yards for a touchdown to go up 21-7 with :19 seconds left in the half.





Willis’ play was a turning point in the game.

As for Ball’s targeting personal foul, it came at the end of a 7-yard run by Lewerke on a zone read keeper. The 15-yard penalty gave Michigan State first-and-10 at the Hoosier 29-yard line and spearheaded a drive that resulted in a TD and a commanding 28-7 lead.

Dantonio had sympathy for Ball.

“Our drills are always: Keep the head up and out of the way,” Dantonio said. “But then your body is thrown into all different types of positions as the game unfolds, or a running back breaks back into you, or a receiver breaks back toward you, and you saw what happened to their guy and it was unfortunate because I don’t think it was his intention at all.”

Ball quickly apologized to Lewerke after the play.

Ball will miss have to sit out the first half of Indiana’s next game, on Saturday at Rutgers.