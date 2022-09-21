East Lansing, Mich. - Mel Tucker raised a few eyebrows on Monday when he referred to himself as a horse(bleep) coach as a result of Michigan State’s problems in pass defense during Saturday’s loss at Washington.

Some players heard the comments and got a rise out of it, others weren’t aware of what he said by Tuesday afternoon. But no one seemed surprised, whether they saw the quotes on video or were told about them second hand, when Tucker said “The reflection is like what I told the players. The resumé is on the tape. So right now I’m a horse(bleep) football coach. That’s honestly how I think about it. So we’ve got to get better.”

Senior linebacker Ben VanSumeren was not aware of the comments until he was asked on Tuesday for his reaction.

“This is my first time hearing it,” he said.

But he wasn’t surprised.

“He practices what he preaches,” VanSumeren said. “He teaches us all accountability and obviously he is the head coach and he is practicing it himself as well.”

VanSumeren respectfully disagreed with Tucker’s self-assessment.

“He’s not (a horsebleep coach),” VanSumeren said, drawing laughter from the room. “I don’t think that he is.”

Junior quarterback Payton Thorne took the comments as a call to action.

“What he says, I’m all in on,” Thorne said. “We are all held to be accountable.

“Coach Tuck is a guy that I love to play for and I know all my teammates love to play for. Like I’ve always said, I’m 100 percent behind him and so is our team. That is one of the many reasons why we love him but at the same time it wasn’t him doing X, Y and Z. We have to go out there and make plays as a team and we are all to be held accountable, win, lose or draw.”

There will be no draws when Michigan State plays host to Minnesota on Saturday. The Gophers are 3-0 and the hottest team in the Big Ten West while the Spartans, whose national ranking climbed as high as No. 11 but are now outside of the Top 25, need to a bounce-back performance if they want to make a run at contention in the Big Ten East.

In the meantime, is Tucker taking Washington’s 397 yards passing even more personal because he also serves as the team’s cornerbacks coach?

“Hell yeah I take it personal,” he said. “I take it all personal. I remember one time I was at Ohio State and something happened and someone said, ‘Well, you can’t take that personally.’ I didn’t understand that. I was talking to Coach Tressel about it and he said, ‘I never met a good coach who didn’t take it personally.’”