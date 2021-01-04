SpartanMag - HOOPS TO-DO LIST: Get Hauser, Watts heated up

East Lansing, Mich. - For Michigan State to be the best version of itself, junior power forward Joey Hauser and sophomore guard Rocket Watts need to deliver on both ends of the floor. “Joey just isn’t getting as many shots as I’d like and we need to put Rocket in a better position on the wing during the break where he can really do some things,” Tom Izzo said on Monday. “If we can get those two guys going both on the offense and defensive end, our team improves a lot.” Izzo envisions Hauser, Watts, Aaron Henry and Josh Langford as a quartet of reliable scoring threats. Henry is coming off a career game against Nebraska, and Langford continues to make progress as an all-around contributor. “Good teams have two or three guys that are playing really well and two or three guys that really fit their roles, and that is what I’m trying to get with ours,” Izzo said. Hauser and Watts combined for 14 points in last weekend’s win over Nebraska. “For us to be great, we’ve got to get Rocket and Joey going a little bit more, and some of that is on me,” Izzo said. “I’m going to take that challenge.” Hauser is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. Those are respectable numbers, but Izzo thinks he can get more than that out of Hauser, who needs to be more aggressive when looking for his shot. Moving forward, look for Michigan State to run more plays to get Hauser quality looks on offense. “I spent some time with Joey on the way home (from Nebraska) and we watched some film of different games,” Izzo said. “Some of it is him not being aggressive enough and some of is us not getting him the ball. Six shots a game, a shooter can’t get into any rhythm that way. He’s really a good player, and we need Joey. We’ve put in some things that we think will help, and I think he has a good feel and understanding of what we are doing.” Izzo would like to see Hauser get at least 10 shots per game. “It’s going to be my job a little bit, the player’s job a little bit, and Joey’s job,” Izzo said. Watts is averaging 9.8 points per game while shooting 35.6 percent overall. The move from point guard to shooting guard should allow Watts to increase his scoring through more opportunities in transition. “Rocket has been great,” Izzo said. “He has been in here working harder than I’ve ever seen. I think everybody gets to a point where you look in the mirror and you say, What can I do to make the situation better? What I love is he is doing the things he needs to do.”

HOOPS TO-DO LIST

GET HOGGARD PLAYING BETTER DEFENSE

Freshman point guard AJ Hoggard isn’t in the starting lineup because of his defense. He has a feel for running an offense and Michigan State needs a point guard with natural instincts. As Hoggard settles into a starting role, look for Izzo to push Hoggard to elevate his play as a defender. Michigan State doesn’t have a ball-screen defensive helper like Xavier Tillman anymore, so defensive struggles at point guard are a bigger issue now than they were last season. “We haven’t even scratched the surface with the best of AJ,” Izzo said. “He is getting in better shape, and that is going to help him. He does some things instinctively, and I think he could be a very good defender before he is done. "I think AJ is going to be a rebounding point guard. I think he’ll be a defending point guard. I think he’ll continue to work on his shooting, which he is more than adequate. He has long arms and I think he can do multi-dimensional things.”

SHOOT MORE FREE THROWS

Michigan State got to the free-throw line quite a bit in its last game against Nebraska, and that needs to continue for the Spartans to maximize their potential this season. “You’ve got to penetrate because when you penetrate you get to the free-throw line more, which we did,” Izzo said. “The last two games we’ve gotten to the free-throw line a little bit more. When you get in there and get a shot up, their bigs are helping on you, and it gives your bigs a chance to rebound. “It also gives you a chance for kick-outs, which we are just really starting to work on, because people are swarming you. There is still a lot of room for growth with this team.”

GET WING MINUTES SORTED OUT

With Watts moving from point guard to shooting guard, Izzo and his staff need to find adequate minutes for Michigan State’s wings. Watts only played 15 minutes against Nebraska, and that is not enough. Getting Watts up to 20-plus minutes could mean fewer available minutes for Langford, Henry, and Gabe Brown. It could also mean Henry playing minutes at the four in a small line-up. Whatever the case, Michigan State has some tinkering to do with playing time. “I think some of those guys are probably going to play less minutes, and I still think that Rocket is going to play some point,” Izzo said. “I just don’t want the burden of that on him all of the time. He was getting 22 or 23 minutes, and I still see him getting solid minutes. What you’ve got to realize about Rocket is that he is still our best defender. He is still our most athletic guy.”

REBOUND, REBOUND, REBOUND