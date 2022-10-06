East Lansing, Mich. - The combination of a high profile football game and Midnight Madness will once again provide Michigan State basketball with the stage for a strong recruiting weekend.

Four significant 2024 recruits are expected to be on campus Friday night for Midnight Madness:

* Jase Richardson, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, is ranked the No. 36 player for the class of 2004 by Rivals.com. He is the son of former Michigan State great, Jason Richardson.

* James Brown, a 6-foot-11, 223-pound center from Chicago St. Rita. He is ranked No. 29. Izzo watched him play last week.

Brown recently listed Michigan State among his top 10 schools, along with Howard, Illinois, North Carolina, Missouri, Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Duke and Eastern Michigan.

* Durrall “Phat Phat” Brooks, a 6-1 guard from Grand Rapids Catholic Central. He is ranked No. 120.

Izzo has been watching him closely for a long time. He showed up at 6 a.m. on Sept. 29 to watch Brooks and his team work out prior to school.

Brooks has said in the past that Michigan State and Ohio State have been recruiting him the hardest.

* Jonathan Powell, a 6-6 guard from Centerville, Ohio. He is ranked No. 112.

MSU’s recruiting operation is being overseen by new recruiting coordinator Jon Borovich, who was hired on Aug. 1.

Borovich was a graduate assistant at Michigan State from 2001-03. He served as an assistant coach at Northwestern for the past three seasons. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach at Northern Illinois for eight years, at Dayton for two years and Oakland for one.

At Northern Illinois, he worked under head coach Mark Montgomery, who is now in his second stint as an assistant at Michigan State.

"It’s always suspect when you make change but in this case I think it’s been good, just a little new life, a little younger in some ways," Izzo said of Borovich’s impact. "He’s very organized, very on top of it and he’s been here before so he understands our culture. Jon has been good, especially in that position because he has had to recruit a ton of people at Northwestern so he has contacts at a lot of places. Sometimes there’s not as many players in a state, and that could be the case a year from now in our state so we are going to have to branch out a little more than we have."

The key point there is about the diminishing number of top caliber basketball prospects in the state of Michigan. Izzo acknowledges that he and his staff have to expand their geographic recruiting scope out of necessity.

That might sound good to a Michigan State basketball fan, but it means logging more miles for Izzo here during the fall evaluation period. In past decades, Izzo could do the majority of his fall evaluations at open gyms in Detroit, Flint and Saginaw. Now, he has to fire up the jet.

"What I don’t like is every off day, I’m on the road," he said. "I’ve never been on the road this much in my life. I went and saw four different people all over the country in one day the other day. Left at 5 in the morning and got home at 10 at night. That part is getting harder."

On that 17-hour day of evaluation and travel, Izzo hit the East Coast to see Tyler Betsey, a 6-7 guard/forward from Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More.

Izzo also visited Powell in Centerville, Ohio, and Kur Teng, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Lawrence (Mass.) Bradford Christian Academy. Teng is ranked the No. 43 player for the Class of 2004.

And Izzo saw Jesse McCulloch, a 6-foot-9, 215-pound power forward from Cleveland Lutheran East. McCulloch is a three-start prospect who is on the rise.

“This year, since we have four commitments real early (for 2023), we are trying to get a leg up a little bit (on 2024 recruiting) until the season starts,” Izzo said. “But this is the problem, because what are you getting a leg up on? You don’t have any idea who you are going to have two years from now.

"It’s just different. I’m a little concerned about it but I am glad I’m getting all of this stuff done now because once next week starts we get into a scrimmage week, we have to hone in on here, we have so many things to hone in on with my team."