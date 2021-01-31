The HOOP FEED: Shooting woes eclipse gains in loss to OSU
Michigan State saw its hopes of making the NCAA Tournament fade a little bit more with a 79-62 road loss at No. 13 Ohio State on Sunday. With the latest setback, Michigan State fell to 2-6 in Big T...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news