HOOP FEED: Izzo says changes are coming after blowout loss to Iowa
Tom Izzo said the Spartans will be making changes following Michigan State’s 86-60 loss at Iowa, Tuesday night.
Michigan State, which was 14-2 and one of the surprise teams of the Big Ten and the nation at one point this season, has now lost five of its last six and is sinking faster than any team in the conference.
Michigan State fell to 18-9 overall and 9-7 in the conference.
The Spartans are likely to be underdogs in three of their last four games. The Spartans can’t afford to lose out, or else an NCAA Tournament bid, once thought to be an automatic, could come into question.
And the Spartans will need to find some offensive juice in order to avoid losing out.
“There will be some changes, we’ll make some changes,” Izzo said. “We are just going to go home and figure some things out. And then we’re going to see if we can bounce back. We will probably mix some things up and get back on track.”
The Spartans will play host to league-leading Purdue at noon on Saturday, and then have trips to Michigan and Ohio State.
Iowa (19-8 and 9-7) has won five of its last six and is now one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten.
INSIDE THE BOX SCORE
* Michigan State once again received poor shooting from its starting wings, Gabe Brown (0-for-7) and Max Christie (2-for-11).
Brown was 0-for-5 from 3-point range and Christie was 1-for-4.
“We were worried about the boards; we did a decent job on the boards,” Izzo said. “We were worried about the turnovers; we did a decent job on the turnovers.
“But our two shooting wings went 2 for 18. We are not going to win many games if that happens.”
* Malik Hall came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points. He was 2-of-4 from 3-point range.
Michigan State trailed 46-32 at intermission, but it would have been much worse if Hall hadn’t scored 14 in the first half.
* Keegan Murray, the leading scorer in the Big Ten, scored 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting.
The 6-foot-8 Murray was guarded by Joey Hauser and Malik Hall.
It was Murray’s 12th game of 25 points or more, which leads the nation.
Murray had 18 points in the first half, shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range.
Murray had 14 of Iowa’s first 22 points as the Hawkeyes built a 22-13 lead. He scored inside, from deep, and off the drive, usually against pretty good defense.
“Keegan Murray by himself was unbelievable in that first few minutes,” Izzo said.
* Iowa was 7-of-14 from 3-point range in the first half and was 12-of-25 at one point (finishing 12-of-28 due to three late misses by reserves).
“We’re leading this league in 3-point field goal percentage defense and they shot 12 for 25 or some astronomical number,” Izzo said. “I have to give them credit, they hit some incredible shots.
“When his son (Connor McCaffery), who shoots 20-some percent from the three, goes 2-for-2, that’s tough sledding for us,” Izzo said. “You go from four down to 10 down.”
Actually, McCaffery’s 3-pointers turned a 12-point lead into a 15-point lead (35-20) in the first half.
* Iowa was 18-of-20 from the foul line. Michigan State was 2-of-4.
Izzo was called for a technical foul in the second half when Murray blocked a Hoggard fast break lay-up attempt with 15:49 to go. Michigan State trailed 50-39 at the time.
Jordan Bohannon hit the two technical foul free throws, and then Murray scored an old fashioned 3-point play in the post (foul on Hoggard digging as a help defender), extending the lead to 55-39. Michigan State never seriously threatened again.
WHAT ABOUT THE POINT GUARDS?
AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker were functional at the point.
Walker, coming off a 26-point performance against Illinois, had 9 points (all in the second half). He was 3-of-7 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range, padding his outstanding 3-point accuracy for the season.
Walker had five assists and one turnover.
Hoggard had 4 points on 2-of-8 shooting to go with six assists and one turnover.
“I thought AJ really competed. I was really good with him, and I thought Tyson did too. Kudos to those two. AJ didn’t shoot it great but we put him in a couple of bad positions with shot clocks. But I thought as far as running our team and playing, we got production out of Hoggard and Walker.
“I’m not worried about their points (scored). I thought six and five assists is hard to do when your two and three men are 2-for-18. They only had two turnovers.”
* Izzo also complimented Julius Marble. He came off the bench to score 9 points to go with a team-high six rebounds.
WHAT’S NEW?
Izzo gave quality playing time to football player Keon Coleman for the first time this season. Coleman checked into the game with 6:17 left in the first half and played three minutes.
Coleman hit a 3-pointer in the final minute and missed an athletic tip-in attempt in the final seconds. He finished with one steal and one rebound in five minutes of playing time.
THE TONE
Izzo did not choose this opportunity to lambast his players. He senses that they have lost their confidence, and they need some positive reenforcement more so than browbeating.
When Walker hit a 16-footer to cut the lead to 80-52 with 5:02 left, Izzo called a time out. He walked out to the players on the court with outstretched arms, huddled them together and gave them positive instructions.
It’s clear that Izzo is in crisis mode. Snarling and challenging players has its place, and there was plenty of challenging at times earlier in the game, but with the Spartans now having faced double-digit deficits in two consecutive games, and this one mushrooming into a blowout, Izzo is pushing different buttons.
“You can’t blame guys for missing a shot but we have to make more shots if we are going to be a good basketball team,” Izzo said. “Our defense of the 3 was not good and our shooting was not good. This time I thought we got some good shots.
“It was a celebration here tonight. They retired four people’s numbers and the place was electric and we didn’t match that.
“I thought Malik Hall played very well. I was happy with Hoggard and Walker. I thought they played pretty well. Julius Marble also played pretty well. And that was about it. We just couldn’t get enough. We really struggled.”
WHAT’S NEXT?
With Izzo saying changes are coming, we can assume he means to the starting lineup, and early-game play scripting and general game planning.
Michigan State has two starters in severe senior slumps, and another hitting hitting a freshman wall.
Gabe Brown is the player most likely to get a reduced role. He played 20 minutes in this game, and it would have been less if Izzo hadn’t played him in the late going, hoping that Brown would hit a shot at some point. But he never did. And instead he airballed his last attempt, a 3-point miss from the left corner.
Brown is now 6-of-31 in the past four games and 3-of-21 from 3-point range.
Aside from an outlier 20-point game at Rutgers, Brown is 16-of-63 (25 percent) in his last nine games while going 6-of-38 (15 percent) from 3-point range.
This is a player from whom Michigan State expected 15 points per game and 40 percent 3-point shooting.
In 2003, Izzo removed Adam Ballinger from the starting lineup and his minutes were reduced significantly in the final 10 games of his senior season.
In 2005, Izzo did the same with Chris Hill.
Brown might be headed for a similar finish if he doesn’t change things. And he might need to change them while coming off the bench.
Christie is 17-of-60 (28 percent) from the field in MSU’s last seven games and 3-of-22 (13 percent) from 3-point range.
The Michigan State system simply cannot work with its two wing guards shooting this poorly while eating up vast chunks of playing time. Brown’s minutes have already been reduced.
Marcus Bingham played only four minutes in the second half, and 12 minutes for the game. He finished with 8 points, six rebounds and one block.
Bingham attempted to be the vocal leader in huddles early in the game. He scored 4 points in the first half but sat after collecting his second foul.
Michigan State went with Marble for most of the second half, and attempted to go with a Hall and Joey Hauser combination midway through the second half, and then played Marble and Mady Sissoko together in the late stages for the first time all season.
What are the choices?
Jaden Akins was energetic once again in 16 minutes of playing time. He scored 3 points and had four rebounds.
Hoggard and Walker were successful in the second half of the Illinois game, playing together.
Izzo went with Hoggard and Walker at Iowa with 15:30 left in the game and Michigan State trailing 55-39. The tandem had decent moments once again, especially Walker.
With Michigan State sputtering first and foremost with its perimeter shooting, Akins might not be much of a help in that regard. But Walker, who is shooting better than 54 percent on the season from 3-point range, might be a strong candidate for a starting job as a wing guard.
Brooks has improved his physical shape and quickness from bad to adequate in recent weeks. In practice, he has had some excellent moments as a shooter. He’s still shaky in terms of ball control and defense, but this is a team in need of scoring and he might be able to provide a bucket here and there, but a bench role is still the most likely one for him.
Izzo and Michigan State insiders, including myself, cautioned against any ideas that football players Keon Coleman and Maliq Carr could have an impact this year, or any other season. But beginning about 10 days ago, the Coleman question became a valid one.
Coleman is a live athlete who has the ability to play defense, which is always chief among Izzo’s concerns. Coleman was a great scorer in low-level high school, which means nothing at this level, especially after several months away from the sport and no experience within Izzo’s system.
But now, Coleman has received playing time outside of garbage time. He has live legs on the boards, and showed he’s willing to scrap for loose balls. Don’t look for Michigan State to run stagger screens for him any time soon, but Coleman getting some Andre Rison minutes (which means a few, but with little productivity) is less outlandish than Izzo himself would have thought five weeks ago.
As for Bingham, he’s been outplayed by Marble on a regular basis in recent games. Michigan State scripted Bingham to get the ball in the post on the first possession of the game. He posted up as deep as he could and made a hook shot.
This means Izzo wanted Bingham to succeed, set him up to succeed, challenged him to get in the post and go to work. And it worked. Once.
Bingham hit a 17-footer of a drive-and-kick from Akins a few minutes later, which cut Iowa’s lead to 13-12.
But Bingham had the ball stolen from him after a defensive rebound on one occasion, and traveled while facing up at the top of the key on another occasion.
Joey Hauser had two points and two rebounds in 17 minutes. Hall has been outproducing Hauser most of the season and usually logs more minutes. Whether or not Hall’s strong game at Iowa would cause a change at power forward remains to be seen.
But with Michigan State playing so poorly, starting jobs at four of the five positions are arguably up for grabs.
And so is this season, with March just one week away.
Izzo has made some late-season saves in the past. But this season is heading into a deeper hole, later in the year, than he and Michigan State fans are accustomed to, last season’s rescue not withstanding.