HOOP FEED: Izzo says changes are coming after blowout loss to Iowa

Tom Izzo said the Spartans will be making changes following Michigan State’s 86-60 loss at Iowa, Tuesday night. Michigan State, which was 14-2 and one of the surprise teams of the Big Ten and the nation at one point this season, has now lost five of its last six and is sinking faster than any team in the conference. Michigan State fell to 18-9 overall and 9-7 in the conference. The Spartans are likely to be underdogs in three of their last four games. The Spartans can’t afford to lose out, or else an NCAA Tournament bid, once thought to be an automatic, could come into question. And the Spartans will need to find some offensive juice in order to avoid losing out. “There will be some changes, we’ll make some changes,” Izzo said. “We are just going to go home and figure some things out. And then we’re going to see if we can bounce back. We will probably mix some things up and get back on track.” The Spartans will play host to league-leading Purdue at noon on Saturday, and then have trips to Michigan and Ohio State. Iowa (19-8 and 9-7) has won five of its last six and is now one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

* Michigan State once again received poor shooting from its starting wings, Gabe Brown (0-for-7) and Max Christie (2-for-11). Brown was 0-for-5 from 3-point range and Christie was 1-for-4. “We were worried about the boards; we did a decent job on the boards,” Izzo said. “We were worried about the turnovers; we did a decent job on the turnovers. “But our two shooting wings went 2 for 18. We are not going to win many games if that happens.” * Malik Hall came off the bench to score a team-high 17 points. He was 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Michigan State trailed 46-32 at intermission, but it would have been much worse if Hall hadn’t scored 14 in the first half. * Keegan Murray, the leading scorer in the Big Ten, scored 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting. The 6-foot-8 Murray was guarded by Joey Hauser and Malik Hall. It was Murray’s 12th game of 25 points or more, which leads the nation. Murray had 18 points in the first half, shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Murray had 14 of Iowa’s first 22 points as the Hawkeyes built a 22-13 lead. He scored inside, from deep, and off the drive, usually against pretty good defense. “Keegan Murray by himself was unbelievable in that first few minutes,” Izzo said. * Iowa was 7-of-14 from 3-point range in the first half and was 12-of-25 at one point (finishing 12-of-28 due to three late misses by reserves). “We’re leading this league in 3-point field goal percentage defense and they shot 12 for 25 or some astronomical number,” Izzo said. “I have to give them credit, they hit some incredible shots. “When his son (Connor McCaffery), who shoots 20-some percent from the three, goes 2-for-2, that’s tough sledding for us,” Izzo said. “You go from four down to 10 down.” Actually, McCaffery’s 3-pointers turned a 12-point lead into a 15-point lead (35-20) in the first half. * Iowa was 18-of-20 from the foul line. Michigan State was 2-of-4. Izzo was called for a technical foul in the second half when Murray blocked a Hoggard fast break lay-up attempt with 15:49 to go. Michigan State trailed 50-39 at the time. Jordan Bohannon hit the two technical foul free throws, and then Murray scored an old fashioned 3-point play in the post (foul on Hoggard digging as a help defender), extending the lead to 55-39. Michigan State never seriously threatened again.

WHAT ABOUT THE POINT GUARDS?

AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker were functional at the point. Walker, coming off a 26-point performance against Illinois, had 9 points (all in the second half). He was 3-of-7 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range, padding his outstanding 3-point accuracy for the season. Walker had five assists and one turnover. Hoggard had 4 points on 2-of-8 shooting to go with six assists and one turnover. “I thought AJ really competed. I was really good with him, and I thought Tyson did too. Kudos to those two. AJ didn’t shoot it great but we put him in a couple of bad positions with shot clocks. But I thought as far as running our team and playing, we got production out of Hoggard and Walker. “I’m not worried about their points (scored). I thought six and five assists is hard to do when your two and three men are 2-for-18. They only had two turnovers.” * Izzo also complimented Julius Marble. He came off the bench to score 9 points to go with a team-high six rebounds.

WHAT’S NEW?

Izzo gave quality playing time to football player Keon Coleman for the first time this season. Coleman checked into the game with 6:17 left in the first half and played three minutes. Coleman hit a 3-pointer in the final minute and missed an athletic tip-in attempt in the final seconds. He finished with one steal and one rebound in five minutes of playing time.

THE TONE

Izzo did not choose this opportunity to lambast his players. He senses that they have lost their confidence, and they need some positive reenforcement more so than browbeating. When Walker hit a 16-footer to cut the lead to 80-52 with 5:02 left, Izzo called a time out. He walked out to the players on the court with outstretched arms, huddled them together and gave them positive instructions. It’s clear that Izzo is in crisis mode. Snarling and challenging players has its place, and there was plenty of challenging at times earlier in the game, but with the Spartans now having faced double-digit deficits in two consecutive games, and this one mushrooming into a blowout, Izzo is pushing different buttons. “You can’t blame guys for missing a shot but we have to make more shots if we are going to be a good basketball team,” Izzo said. “Our defense of the 3 was not good and our shooting was not good. This time I thought we got some good shots. “It was a celebration here tonight. They retired four people’s numbers and the place was electric and we didn’t match that. “I thought Malik Hall played very well. I was happy with Hoggard and Walker. I thought they played pretty well. Julius Marble also played pretty well. And that was about it. We just couldn’t get enough. We really struggled.”

