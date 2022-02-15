HOOP FEED: Izzo bemoans 'complete meltdonwn' at Penn St.
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo will have to wait at least one more game to tie former Indiana coach Bob Knight for most wins by a Big Ten coach after suffering a humbling 62-58 loss at Penn State on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news