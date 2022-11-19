East Lansing, Mich. - A.J. Hoggard came within two rebounds of becoming the fifth Michigan State player in history to record a triple-double, Friday night against Villanova. But the junior guard was more concerned about the victory that almost slipped away, rather than statistical accolades

“We did not fully close them out,” Hoggard said in the locker room following the game. “Securing a win was hard.”

The Spartans (3-1) squandered a 16-point second half lead, but managed to hold onto a 73-71 victory at a packed Breslin Center.

“They have a lot of Final Four, seasoned guys out there and they turned it on,” Hoggard said. “We need to give those guys kudos for making shots down the stretch. We have to fix what we did wrong down the stretch and see what we can learn from it, so we don’t make that mistake again.”

If Hoggard continues to stuff the stat sheet like he did on this night, Michigan State will likely have leads to protect in many games, going forward. Two more rebounds, and he would have joined Magic Johnson, Charlie Bell, Draymond Green and Denzel Valentine in the Michigan State triple-double club.

In the meantime, he provided some dazzling passes, too.

With about 12:00 remaining in the second half, it seemed as if the Spartans seemed to be controlling a comfortable lead, and a blowout seemed possible when Hoggard delivered assists on back-to-back possessions, pushing the lead to 52-39.

The first came in transition, a half court pass to Tyson Walker, who drove to the hoop and laid it in.

The second, a perfect setup to Mady Sissoko, who bumped inside and drew a foul before hitting one of two from the line.

On a night in which he was 5-12 from the field, and even more importantly 3-of-6 from 3-point range, Hoggard also posted 8 rebounds and 10 assists in 32 minutes. Hoggard’s eight defensive rebounds helped push his team into transition. Michigan State finished with 18 fastbreak points.

At 6-4, 210, Hoggard is one of the biggest, strongest points guards Tom Izzo has had at Michigan State. With Michigan State having question marks along the front line heading into the season, and with Hoggard able to share quarterback duties with Tyson Walker, Izzo felt the team needed defensive rebounding help from Hoggard. So Izzo tasked Hoggard with staying around the rim defensively more than is customary for an Michigan State point guard, hunting defensive caroms.

If Hoggard gets a defensive rebound, no outlet pass is necessary.

“We are in the break initially when I get the rebound,” Hoggard said. “It makes it a lot more effective because we all know how to run our spots on the break.”

If Hoggard gets caught under the rim without the rebound, the outlet pass can just as easily go to Walker. Meanwhile, Malik Hall - and sometimes Joey Hauser - have the experimental freedom to push the ball on the break when they get defensive rebounds.

“Whenever one gets it, we are just jail-breaking,” Hoggard said. ‘It makes a big difference when we can get out and run early.”

Izzo also credited Hoggard and his rebounding in his post game press conference.

"He's really learning that rebounding is a very important part,” Izzo said. “For him, even though he's a point guard, he can go in and get them up at the top. Usually, people aren't getting in his way, they're usually headed back.

“A 10-10-10 would be a nice triple double for him,” Izzo said. “I don't know if he can rebound like that all the time. They (Villanova) weren't a great rebounding team, but they have length and size and strength. Not big length like Kentucky, but 6-5 to 6-8 guys that are built like Adonis. I was really pleased with AJ, and yes I do think he'll get one [triple double]."

The Villanova defensive game plan left Hoggard open from 3-point range in order to give more defensive attention on his teammates. Hoggard has been a poor to mediocre perimeter shooter earlier in his career. There was merit to the game plan, based on Hoggard’s past scouting report. But Hoggard capitalized on the open shot windows to hit two 3-pointers in the first half and another in the second half.

“No not at all,” Hoggard said firmly when asked if he hesitated to shoot the three. “They are going to have to change it (the scouting report), or it’s going to continue to look like that. I think I have put in the work and I trust in my work. It is early in the season, so people are going to go off numbers from last year. I just have to trust in my work and not be afraid of being open since that is going to happen. I dug myself a hole (last year) to be real about it.”

Hoggard was a large part of the Spartan defense holding Villanova to 8-of-29 from 3-point range, specifically the Wildcats’ three starting guards, who were 3-of-15 beyond the arc. Four of the eight Wildcat 3-pointers came in the final five minutes.

“I think we defended the arc really well until those last stretches,” Hoggard said. “They got those threes in, but before that I think we did a good job defending them the whole game.”

His teammates also spoke on his impact in the locker room after the game.

“AJ is a great defender,” said sophomore guard Pierre Brooks. “He initiates our offense, he gets a lot of guys going. He can put it all around the floor for guys to make shots.”

“We play so well off each other, it is great,” Walker said. “I really wish he had got those two more rebounds so he could have a triple-double.”

Hoggard wasn’t perfect. He committed a pair of late game turnovers. Izzo was visibly frustrated, and Hoggard came off the floor for a quick spell on the bench.

"That DHO [dribble hand off] on the side away from my bench – takes it right to the sideline – that was ridiculous,” Izzo said. “You know, he [A.J. Hoggard] is getting better, but he does do those things. If he's going to help lead this team, we can't afford that. It's frustrating.

“I said it in pregame, so I'll tell you. I loved the way Wisconsin did it a couple years ago with [D'Mitrik] Trice. One turnover, he was out. [In the second] Second half, he got 20 against us and beat us. I've said there's going to be consequences to turnovers now. If that means I'm taking your game away from you, so be it. And yet, depending on what type of game it is, my hands are tied too. But, you're going to see some guys come out of games for turnovers. I promise you."

Growing up in Coatesville, Pa., around 35 minutes from the Villanova campus, Hoggard watched and and admired the Wildcats as a youth. As a recruit out of high school, Hoggard chose the Spartans over Providence, Marquette, and others.

“Going to Archbishop Carroll for my first years of high school, only two minutes away from their campus, sometimes we practiced in their gym,” Hoggard said. “And going to their Midnight Madness in high school and middle school was normal for me growing up. It was everything I wanted it to be with them coming out here to play us. It was a lot of fun.”

Hoggard did not hold an offer from Villanova, who was then coached by Jay Wright. First year head coach Kyle Neptune was an assistant on Wright's staff for eight years. He spoke on Hoggard’s impact after the game.

"I mean, he's a really good player, he's a really good player,” Neptune said. “I remember watching him in high school. He’s a really good player. He's talented, he's tough, he's nasty, he's a great leader, he's intelligent. So, you know, hats off to him."