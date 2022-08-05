Hoggard hits game-winner in Moneyball Championship Game

Holt, Mich. - A.J. Hoggard scored 13 of his team’s last 16 points and was 6-of-7 from the field in the final five minutes in lifting Team Faygo to an 89-87 victory over Team Ozone’s Brewhouse, Thursday night in the Moneyball Pro-Am Championship Game at Holt High School.

Hoggard, who will be a junior at Michigan State this season, teamed with Spartan teammate Mady Sissoko in helping Team Faygo to the victory over a team which was led by Michigan State senior guard Tyson Walker and incoming Spartan freshman center Jaxon Kohler.

Hoggard was 11-of-19 from the field and 2-of-6 from 3-point range.

Sissoko had 5 points and 7 rebounds.

Walker scored 18 points on 8-of-18 shooting.

Kohler had 19 points on 9-of-17 shooting, to go with seven rebounds and three blocked shots.

Walker and Kohler had to play two games on this night. Their team defeated Team 5-Star Zone, 79-64, in a play-in semifinal game earlier in the evening.

In the semifinal, Kohler scored 38 points and Walker scored 9 against Malik Hall and Team 5-Star Zone. Hall scored 19 points, but crowd-pleasing Michigan State sophomore Jaden Akins did not play for 5-Star Zone.

In the Championship Game, Hoggard scored the game-winning basket with less than :02 seconds remaining on a strong, acrobatic drive against three and four help defenders, including Kohler.

“It’s a game-winner I can add under my belt,” Hoggard said. “I told my team we’re going home, we aren’t coming back down for no overtime, so we just had to get it done,” Hoggard said.

Hoggard and Walker, who are friends from their days of youth basketball on the East Coast, did not guard one another in this game, but they went at it with competitive vigor.

Walker was visibly tired. He and his Spartan teammates went through the usual, daily, grueling regimen of conditioning, weight training and basketball practice at Breslin Center before making the 20-minute drive to Holt. Playing an earlier semifinal game further taxed Walker’s and Kohler’s legs.

“We all have a chip on our shoulder, so we’ve all had our heads down and grinding. We’ve all been coming out every day, giving 110 percent, maximum effort in everything we do. So everybody’s been growing and getting a lot better.”

“It was really fun, just to be out there in front of Michigan State fans that’s looking forward to us starting up in November, just giving them a show, with these little kids running around, this is what you play the game for.”

“It was bragging rights. We’ve been talking since Tuesday when they won and we knew we had an opportunity to play them if they won again. It was just brotherly love. It was kind of fun, a little chit-chat, but it’s all love.”

When the Spartans begin practice in mid-October, what is Hoggard hoping to demonstrate?

“I’ve been working on everything, and just being consistent with my shot,” he said. “And being a vocal leader, consistently, and just being a leader, leading my guys, with my play, with my actions.”

Sissoko has played a bit role in his first two seasons as a Spartan, but he will be counted on for major contributions with Michigan State lacking a proven center. Sissoko has added muscle and strength, but must show he can put it to use on defense and in rebounding, without getting in foul trouble.

His defensive lateral movement looks good. His vertical jumping ability is a plus. But he needs to put it together with smart timing and anticipation.

Hoggard sees progress in Sissoko.

“He’s looking really well, he’s coming around,” Hoggard said. “It’s going to be a big jump for him this year. He’s ready for it. He’s working hard to come out and produce for us this year. He changed a lot of shots tonight. Without him, they would have gotten more shots at the rim. He played a big part in our win.”