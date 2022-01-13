Hoggard earning trust with late-game resourcefulness

East Lansing, Mich. – Prior to No. 10 Michigan State’s hard-fought, thrilling, last-second 71-69 victory over Minnesota, sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard had played 20 or more minutes in six of Spartans’ first 15 games.

On Wednesday night, he earned his seventh game of 20 or more minutes – playing nearly 23 minutes, mostly in the second half - and in the process earned his head coach’s praise and growing trust in what Hoggard could do when a game is on the line.

Hoggard, who finished with a modest five points and a team-leading six assists, played just 10 minutes in the first half, going 0-for-2 with no points or assists. But in the final 20 minutes of a nip and tuck battle, especially in the last 10 minutes, Izzo elected to stick with Hoggard, instead of returning to starting junior point guard Tyson Walker, whom Izzo said may have tweaked an ankle after asking to come out earlier in the game.

The 6-foot-4 Hoggard did not disappoint, especially in the last 18.1 seconds with the game on the line and tied at 69-69 after Gophers’ senior guard E.J. Stephens tied the game for the fifth time with a pair of free throws.

It should be noted, there was precedence to go with Hoggard down the stretch against the Gophers, considering his performance the last time the two teams met when MSU knocked off Minnesota in their Big Ten opener on the road back on Dec. 8.

In that first meeting, Hoggard contributed a vital 17 points and five assists in a very efficient 17 minutes that included just two turnovers.

So when Hoggard took the ball up near the Spartan logo on the inbounds play, dribbled a couple steps and passed the ball to freshman guard Max Christie in the right corner before getting it back to run the deciding play, there had to be a thought that he would make the right play.

Especially, when you consider that Hoggard would end the game with just one turnover.

“My mindset was just to make a play honestly,” Hoggard said. “When Max (Christie) attacked and I cut, I saw his man step up and knew it was for him (Joey Hauser) to win the game for us. I just dumped it off, put it in his hands, and trusted him to win the game for us.’’

Christie caught Hoggard in stride as he cut to the middle of the lane on a play that was meant to get senior wing Gabe Brown a clean look for the potential game winner. But when Brown was pushed up to the top of the 3-point line by Minnesota’s defensive rotation, Hoggard kept driving to the rim, drawing the attention of Minnesota’s Sean Sutherlin, who shaded off Hauser. Hauser, in turn, slid toward the basket receiving an on-time shovel pass from Hoggard, laying in the deciding basket with .01 left on the clock.

The basket, which was MSU’s only score in the last 2:20 of the game, was the culmination of some instinctive and heady play by Hoggard and continued to signal that MSU, who suffered from a lack of consistent, quality point-guard play last season, now has two competent and trusted point guards in Hoggard and Walker.

“I think I've improved a lot, but there's still a lot to go,” Hoggard said. “We have a lot of more games to play, so I’ve got to continue to take care of the ball. I would love to walk out of the game with zero turnovers. (I) tried to do that today, but one is good in my book, but it can always be better. It kind of was a silly turnover that I had, so I can learn from that and grow, and continue to get better.”

Hoggard’s teammates see the improvement.

“I think, first off, A.J. did a good job tonight of taking care of the ball even though he had one turnover,” Christie said. “I mean, one turnover for a point who has the ball in his hands a majority of the time is not bad So he does a great job of taking care of the ball he’s gotten a lot better at that.

“In practice, he’s becoming more of a leader he’s talking more, he’s being a point guard, what a point guard should do. He’s being the quarterback, getting his teammates into a position to score and he’s doing his job.

“He gets to the basket really well and even though he missed some layups (on Wednesday) the fact that he got to the rim leads to offensive rebounds, where Malik (Hall) and Joey (Hauser), who crash the boards every time, can get those put-backs and those fouls. So, he just does a great job of giving us that spark and giving us a little bit of variety on offense.’’

And for those who think Izzo left Hoggard in for his performance on offense, you’d be mistaken because it was his play on the defensive side of the ball that gave him the opportunity to increase his stature in the Spartans’ rotation going forward.

“A.J. (Hoggard) was better (in that situation) because when we switch that 1-4 ball screen, which was (Jamison) Battle, A.J. could cover Battle at 6'7 where Tyson probably couldn't,’’ Izzo said. “So it wasn't at all offensively, it was strictly defensive.’’

Still, it was the kind of trust that could change the entire complexion of Hoggard’s season and his value to the Spartans’ success.

“It means a lot. I mean when you get trust like that from a coach, it only makes your job so much easier, because you know he believes in you,’’ Hoggard said. “You should always believe in yourself, but when it comes from someone of that stature it feels good. Me being in there, trusting me to make plays down the stretch and to will us out that win, it goes a long way for the season, it'll help me progress and get better each and every night, so I'll be ready to go.”