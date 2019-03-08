Danton Cole feels this weekend is as good a time as any for his Michigan State hockey program to reach a new plateau. The No. 7 seed Spartans (12-17-5) will play at No. 2 seed Notre Dame (18-13-3) in a best-of-three series in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. The series begins at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday). The game will be shown on BTN2Go. The series winner will advance to the single-game semifinals next week. Michigan State flirted with an upper division finish in January and most of February, but wound up 8-12-4 in the Big Ten. The Spartans have beaten every team in the Big Ten at least once. Now they need two wins against the Irish in one weekend, and Cole believes the Spartans are in position to do it. “That’s the next step,” he said of winning a series in the Big Ten Tournament. “We’re going through some phases here. Learning how to win and learning how to extend the season, it would be huge. It would be great for our guys, and not just one round. We want to keep playing as long as we can. “Everything is a mile marker. Until we pass the next one, we can’t look 10 miles down the road. The next mile marker we can pass right now is winning a series in the Big Ten, and what the hell, we might as well do it this year.”

THE TASK

Michigan State is 0-3-1 against Notre Dame this year. That’s MSU’s worst mark against any Big Ten team.

“With the matchups, whoever you get, you go, ‘Well that’s kind of good for us, that’s kind of bad for us,’” Cole said. “So we get back to focusing on ourselves and how you play. “Against Notre Dame, you have to play a complete game and you can’t get away from it. If you take chances, they’re a patient team but they transition really well. If you don’t take care of business and be really consistent with the puck through the neutral zone and on your entires, it’s going to be going the other way an awful lot. That’s one of the bigger things we have to be good at this weekend. “Watching the film of our last series against Notre Dame, I think we are a better team than we were a month and a half ago when we played them. Guys continue to work hard, they look good, they look sharp and I think they’re excited to head down there.” Cole feels his team is battle-hardened. “We’ve been playing playoff hockey in my mind since right after the Great Lakes Invitational,” Cole said. “Getting a win against a Top 10 team (last weekend at Ohio State) was good for us physically and psychologically. I thought we were average on Friday and rebounded real well on Saturday. A lot of our games in the second half of the season were playoff-type games and that certainly was right down to the end. “Looking at the second half of the season, if we went off the last 12 games, the last half of the season, we would have home ice (in the tournament). There are three teams tied at 5-5-2 and a couple of teams ahead and a couple right behind. So it is really tight in the Big Ten and we anticipate it will be that type of series at Notre Dame. “Over the last two years we’ve had some really tight, hard-fought games and it usually comes down to one or two plays, which is the way it usually is in the playoffs. Mentally and physically we are in good shape for that. We are doing a lot of things well. “One thing we talk to our guys about is just trust your training. Our guys have worked really, really hard and that’s where that confidence comes from. Our guys have put a lot of hours in and that doesn’t guarantee anything but I think the resolve will be there, the battle will be there, the camaraderie and the will of the Spartans will be there this weekend.”

WHAT’S GOOD: SPECIAL TEAMS

Junior Patrick Khodorenko ranks No. 1 on the team and No. 10 in the nation in goals scored with 18.

Cole believes Michigan State’s strong special teams, especially the penalty kill, help give the Spartans a chance to cause trouble for opponents in any game.

“Penalty kill, other than the little slip-up the one night against Penn State, the last four or five series, we’ve been really good,” Cole said. “We have had four or five zeroes during that time. A big part of that is that our goalies have been tough on the penalty kill and we need them to continue to be that way. “Our power play is up to No. 10 nationally. We’re doing pretty well there. I’m pretty happy with it and even our second unit has given us some quality time. “If I had to pick one to be good it would be penalty kill. The correlation to success in penalty kill and the playoffs in the NHL and international and college is pretty high. “If you want an extended run in playoff hockey you have to be good defensively. Sometimes it’s the first team to 3 that wins. We have to continue to have good goaltending, defend really well and kill penalties like we have in the last five or six weeks.”

THIRD LINE PROGRESS

Senior Brennan Sanford of East Lansing has four goals and five assists for the "field position" third line.