Now, the Spartans will welcome the team that prompted the creation of the B1G Hockey Conference to East Lansing, as No. 16 Penn State visits Munn Arena for a Friday/Saturday series.

For the first time since 2016, the No. 11-ranked Michigan State hockey team went on the road and swept a Big Ten opponent last weekend at Ohio State , and for the first time since the Big Ten Hockey Conference was formed, the Spartans began a league campaign 2-0.

Penn State stands at 5-2-2 overall on the season with just one regulation win in its last five games. The schedule has been incredibly kind to the Nittany Lions, with wins over Long Island, Clarkson and St. Lawrence, and series splits with American International and Alaska-Anchorage. Those series splits certainly are eye raising (especially surrendering six goals in each of the losses), and Penn State didn't exactly clear the charges last weekend, playing Notre Dame to a shootout loss and shootout win.

The schedule will ramp up fast for the Nittany Lions here as they play the Spartans this weekend and will visit Michigan next weekend. I don't think it is too dramatic to say that the next four games could decide if Penn State has any shot of challenging for the Big Ten title this season, so I would expect the best they have.

Speaking of the best they have, the junior class are the leaders of the Penn State squad. Led by Ryan Kirwan, the man who exemplifies the Penn State way of "shoot the puck often, from anywhere, at anytime." PSU leads the country in shots once again, 378 this season, six more this season than MSU (third in country), in one less game. The junior class has three players tied for the team lead with four goals this season.

Fun fact, Kirwan, played his U16 hockey billeting with the Little Caesars program in Detroit, leading them in scoring. Who was second and third on that team? Spartan sophomore Tiernan Shoudy and Spartan junior Tanner Kelly, so we have a Little Caesars reunion at Munn this weekend.

Kirwan, as mentioned exemplifies the spirit of Penn State, which ever since Guy Gadowsky was made the first coach in program history, has been known to attempt among the most shots toward goal in the nation. Kirwan has 48 shots on net, with the second-highest player having 29, so suffice it to say, look for the MSU defensive pairing of Nash Nienhuis and Artyom Levshunov to shadow Kirwan this weekend.

While Kirwan's shooting percentage of 8.3% is decent, his co-leading scorers have shown him up with numbers of 18.2% (Dylan Lugris, who has four goals in six games after four in his previous 25) and 14.8% (Danny Dzhaniyev). Dzhaniyev is the one to watch here, as I think the Lugris number this early into season is something that is not sustainable.

If you have an offense that looks to shoot from all angles, as often as possible, as Penn State has done, that means you are "losing" possession a lot as a missed net, or blocked shot becomes an opportunity for a counter attack for the opponent. This style puts a ton of pressure on your defensemen to not only be disciplined in their play, but need them to be able to quickly flip their hips and transition from forward to backward skating, and if they are beat by a rushing skater, you need a goalie to stand tall.

Penn State has had more negative years than positive in net, and this season has not caught fire for senior Liam Soulière so far. Despite giving up the fifth lowest shots on goal per game in the country Soulière has a save percentage of .872, which is not inspiring, especially given their schedule. The MSU offense should very well feel confident in sustaining its pace of at least four goals per game scored this weekend.