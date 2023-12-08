After a bye week spent watching the rest of the conference play, and still being the top place in the Big Ten, the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans get back to action at Munn Arena this weekend, hosting No. 20 Notre Dame. This will be the first meeting of the teams in the 2023-2024 season, after they met seven times last season. The Spartans went 2-1-1 in the regular season, sweeping the home series, and then won their first ever B1G playoff games winning a three-game series in South Bend as well, for a total record of 4-2-1 last season against the Fighting Irish. While the Spartans sat at home after a four-point weekend at Minnesota on Nov. 24 and Nov. 26, Notre Dame hosted Michigan, with MSU alum and Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson winning his 400th game Friday (6-1), before ending the series as a split with Michigan winning 2-1 on Saturday.

No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Under Jackson, Notre Dame has always played an old school, Ron Mason-inspired brand of hockey. The Fighting Irish play Incredibly sound defensively, slow things down in the neutral zone, lean on opponents and be physical, have solid goaltending and look to score timely goals, getting out with 3-2-type sensible victories. This will absolutely be a weekend of clashing styles in East Lansing, as the Spartans will look to counter the Irish with their No. 3-ranked in the nation offense, scoring 69 goals (4.31 per game). Last season, Michigan State surpassed the 100-goal mark (107) for the first time since 2011-2012 in 38 games played, meaning the Spartans will likely fly past that number with 69 in just 16 games thus far. Notre Dame has scored only 44 goals in its 16 games played, to 39 allowed, which does puts them 12th in the country for defense. Twelve of those 44 goals have been scored by talented senior Landon Slaggert, a South Bend native, drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Slaggert has exploded offensively after a down season last year, utilizing strength to muscle his way to the dirty areas of the ice for hard to earn goals. Slaggert will certainly test the Spartans' defense and look to lean on them heavy. Defensively, the Fighting Irish are led by Ryan Siedem on the blue line, a junior transfer who spent his first two seasons of college hockey at Harvard. Siedem is 6-foot-2, has a great reach and has bought into the Jackson system very well in the early going, while adding some offensive pop — his 11 points is put him third on the team. Siedem also is second among all Fighting Irish players with 27 shots blocked. The last line of defense for the Fighting Irish is fifth-year goaltender Ryan Bischel. Bischel is once again his steady self, beyond a system that is there to provide opportunities for success, sporting a 2.26 goals against average and .931 save percentage.

Keys to the Weekend

1. Fast Starts- Notre Dame is not looking to get into a track meet, with a ton of goals scored, it is not the Irish's strong suit. If the Spartans can come out each night and jump to quick goals the game plays into their hands right away. The longer the game stays stalemated it plays into the hands of the Fighting Irish being able to choke off flow and slow the game down to their pace of play. 2. Shutdown Slaggert- As mentioned above Landon Slaggert has been 27% of the goal output this season for the Fighting Irish, and the next leading scorer has just four goals on the season. If the Spartans can lock down Slaggert and prevent him from getting going, a sweep is very much on the table heading into the semester break. 3. Let Isaac Howard, Reed Lebster, and Redmond Savage get loose- Howard, Savage and Lebster could cause absolute chaos this weekend as three of the fastest skaters on the roster. The Spartans need to find ways to have these guys flying up the boards, catching passes in stride and pushing Notre Dame defensemen back onto their heels.

Details/How to Watch

Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, Dec. 8 and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. Location: Munn Arena East Lansing, Michigan Streaming: B1G+ both nights