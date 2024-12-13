Hockey Preview: No. 3 Michigan State at No. 1 Minnesota

The No. 3 Michigan State Hockey team will travel to Minneapolis to face off against the No. 1 ranked Minnesota Golden Gophers this weekend. Two of the nation's best hockey teams will square off starting Friday night at the 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Spartans were previously ranked No.1 in the country and fell to No. 3 after a series split to the Wisconsin Badgers on the road in Madison. MSU struggled offensively in the series split to the Badgers, falling 4-0 in the first game, and rallying from a 2-0 deficit to win the second game 3-2 in overtime.

The Spartans have been led this season by their junior forwards, Daniel Russell and Issac Howard. Howard, a 2022 draft pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning has collected seven goals and 10 assists this season for the Spartans. Russell has collected eight goals and three assists through 14 games this season for MSU.

Trey Augustine has only improved in net so far this season for MSU. The talented sophomore goalie leads the Big Ten in shutouts with two on the season and is third in the conference with a 93.4 save percentage. Augustine is also among one of the early favorites for the Richter Award as college hockey’s best goalie.

Like the Spartans, the Golden Gophers have been among college hockey’s best teams this season and the results show just that. Minnesota comes into this matchup at the top of the Big Ten with 23 points and an undefeated 8-0 record. The Golden Gophers also hold a 15-2-1 overall record on the season.

Minnesota is coming off of an impressive series sweep of the No. 8 ranked Michigan Wolverines. The Golden Gophers shut the Wolverines down in the series sweep by not allowing a single Michigan goal, winning 6-0 and 2-0. Minnesota goalies Nathan Airey and Liam Souuliere both earned shutout wins in the series.

Minnesota has been led this season by Jimmy Snuggerud and Matthew Wood, both rank at the top of the Big Ten in points and assists. Snuggerud has 22 points, nine goals, and 13 assists through 18 games this season. Wood has 20 points, six goals, and 14 assists.

Minnesota will be without four players this weekend against the Spartans: Mason Nevers, August Falloon, Erik Pahlsson, and Matthew Wood. Due to these losses, expect the Golden Gophers to roll out a mainly three-forward lineup and dress seven to eight defenders in the first game of the series.

The Spartans and Golden Gophers will start their weekend series on Friday night with puck drop set for 8:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.