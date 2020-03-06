Subscribe to SpartanMag.com, get $49 in FREE Fanatics gear. GO HERE , and use Promo Code: Annual50.

Seven things to know about MSU’s best-of-three Big Ten Tournament series at Michigan this weekend:

1. Everything is back to equal.

After losing five of six games and nose-diving from first place in the Big Ten to a sixth-place finish, the Spartans reset things with a win and a tie in a two-game set at Notre Dame last weekend.

That has given Michigan State (15-17-2 overall and 11-11-2 in the Big Ten) a shot of confidence heading into this weekend’s series at No. 4 seed Michigan (16-14-4 overall and 11-10-3 in the Big Ten).

The series begins at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday) at Michigan’s Yost Ice Arena. Game Two will be on Saturday at 7 p.m. Game Three will be played if necessary on at 6 p.m. on Sunday. All games will be televised by Big Ten Plus.

“I don’t think there’s one team in the league that doesn’t have a legitimate shot,” Michigan State head coach Danton Cole said. “Everybody’s in the mix.”

Michigan State has beaten every team in the field at least once this year, besides Ohio State.

“There isn’t a team in our league, ourselves included, that are intimidated by anyone or any building,” Cole said. “Hey, let’s roll it up. Love the opportunity. Let’s play our best hockey of the year this weekend.

“Hey, there is a realistic chance and you put a roll together and NCAAs aren’t out of the picture. Friday night is what we have to take care of.”

2. Despite the late-season struggles, Cole believes the program is on schedule.

“You look at the standings and we’re two bounces away from being first place in the Big Ten and one bounce away from having home ice,” Cole said. “We’re that close.

“Three years ago when I was preparing to have a chance to have this job, I put together a time line. We said if we can be at home in the Big Ten playoffs in our third year, that would be a really good progression. We were damn close. Going into last Saturday night (at Notre Dame), we still had a chance. We could have still finished third. Things didn’t fall that way but we’ve had that progression every year. We’re in the thick of it.

3. Facing Michigan in a renewal of the most-played college hockey series in the country adds fuel to the equation. Cole is careful to make sure Michigan State doesn’t get overly amped.

“You can be over-emotional or too excited,” Cole said. “It’s kind of like the heat gauge on your car, you don’t want it too hot and you don’t want it too cold. You want to be right there in the middle where you are really functioning well and you’re in the right spot psychologically.

“That’s our job as coaches. Hey it’s the playoffs, it’s at Michigan. There’s going to be plenty of energy. It’s just how do you contain that and not be tipping over. That’s what sports are, finding yourself in that sweet spot. Make sure that we are peaking at the drop of the cut.”

4. Michigan’s speed is a concern.

Michigan State swept Michigan during a two-game series in November. But the Wolverines handled Michigan State 5-1 and 4-1 in mid-February, with Wolverine speed in turning the corner and getting into transition situations proving to be too much for Michigan State that weekend.

“The Friday game, we weren’t very good; they were very good. Then the Monday game was maybe a little more even than the 4-1 score indicated.

“You have to deal with them in transition,” Cole said. “They’re fast, they have some good offense, they put pucks on net and they attack you on the edge really well.

“They play a little different than most teams in the neutral zone. Make sure offensively that we’re able to deal with that and don’t feed their transition.”

What’s the first step toward making that happen?

“I’d say hey forecheck, keep the puck in the offensive zone and get some pucks on the goalie,” Cole said. “He’s (Michigan goalie Strauss Mann) very good. He’s kind of like (Notre Dame’s) Cale Morris, if he sees it, he’s going to make the save.

“Get some traffic, get some pucks there.

“I don’t think we did a very good in penalty kill against them. We’ll have to be better. I think we led the Big Ten in penalty killing this year. That’s going to have to be better.”

5. Michigan State must win the Big Ten Tournament in order to gain its first NCAA Tournament bid since 2012.

Michigan State made the NCAA Tournament 13 times in 15 years from 1994 to 2008 but has made it only once in 11 years since then.

6. The slump-buster at Notre Dame helped.

“We hit a little bump in the road for a couple of weekends and didn’t get the results we wanted. Good weekend in a lot of different ways.

“If you’re in a brawl, you get a chance to catch your back foot, and not go all the way down, and recenter yourself and refocus and I thought our guys did a good job.

“Notre Dame had been playing real well and swept Michigan the week before,” Coles said. “Everyone was fighting for home ice. To go into a tough situation in a tough building and a tough team to play against really sets up well for this weekend. When you do it, you believe you can do it again. To get over that hump heading into the playoffs was huge for us. I think it gets us back in the right frame of mind of how we have to play and how we have to win games.”

6. MSU has a goalie who can do it.

Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon (senior, Northville, Mich.) finished the regular season as the Big Ten leader in save percentage (.937) and shutouts (five). His save percentage is tied for third-best in the country.

7. Khodo must produce.

Michigan State senior center Patrick Khodorenko (senior, Walnut Creek, Calif.) ended the regular season as the Big Ten leader in goals in conference games with 13. He needs to play some of the best hockey of his college career in order for Michigan State to get hot in March and advance.