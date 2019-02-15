If Michigan State wants home ice for a best-of-three playoff series in the Big Ten Tournament the first week of March, the Spartans need to sweep Penn State this weekend, beginning with tonight's game at Munn Ice Arena at 7 p.m. Michigan State was swept by Michigan last week. That vaulted Michigan to second place in the Big Ten standings, a position Michigan State hoped to hold at this time last week. Instead, Michigan State fell to sixth place, out of seven teams, in the Big Ten. Teams can rise fast or drop quickly in the parity-laced Big Ten. With only four Big Ten games remaining, MSU has no margin for error. “Our message to the guys is we are a couple of plays away from being tied for second place right now,” said Michigan State coach Danton Cole. “We win one of those games last weekend, and we were down 3-2 late on Saturday with some chances, then Minnesota, Michigan and ourselves are all tied at 27 points. “I think those games (against Michigan) were that close. So we can’t lose any swagger. We can’t lose any momentum that we had going into the weekend. We have to play better. We have to play a more complete game this weekend against Penn State.”

THE SITUATION

Michigan State needs to sweep Penn State and hope Minnesota gets swept by Notre Dame. If that happens, Michigan State could move into the top four in the Big Ten. However, the Spartans finish the regular season at No. 3-ranked Ohio State next weekend, so any positive points push the Spartans might get this weekend will be difficult to sustain in Columbus.

The top four in the Big Ten get home ice for the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. “Hey, it’s a big game on Friday and we still have a chance to do some really good things,” Cole said. “If you look at where we were picked at the beginning of the year and where people thought we would be right now, we wouldn’t be in this conversation or still have a chance to host the first round of the playoffs. We put ourselves in a good position, let’s play some good hockey the rest of the way out.”

THE MATCHUP

* No. 17-ranked Penn State is 16-10-2 overall and 8-9-1 in the Big Ten, coming off a sweep of Minnesota. * Michigan State is 10-15-5 overall and 6-10-4 in the Big Ten. * Penn Stats is in sixth place in the Big Ten. MSU is in fifth. Both teams have an eye on vaulting into fourth place, or higher. * These two games against Penn State are the final regular season home games for the Spartans. * The Spartans will honor their three senior role players - Cody Milan (White Lake, Mich.), Brennan Sanford (East Lansing) and Zach Osburn (Plymouth, Mich.) - prior to the start of Saturday’s game at 6:45 p.m. "Every year we've been picked (in the coaches' poll) to finish last in the Big Ten, and this is the year we're finally making our statement that we can play with anybody,'' Osburn told MSUSpartans.com. "We've beaten some good teams this year and we can absolutely work ourselves into a home playoff spot." * MSU and Penn State will close out the two-game set at 7 p.m. on Saturday. * MSU and Penn State split a two-game series in State College, Pa., Jan. 11-12 with Penn State winning the first game, 4-2, and the Spartans taking the second game, 6-4.

QUOTING COLE