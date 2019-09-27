EAST LANSING - Michigan State will have many defining moments throughout the remainder of the 2019 season but one that may not go as noticed as a game-winning touchdown or field goal, is going to be the character in the face of adversity members of this year’s squad have faced during the season.



Senior offensive lineman Tyler Higby had a rough start to his final season in a Spartan uniform.

The versatile lineman, who has spent time as a starter at center, guard and tackle during his career, was part of an offensive line group that got called out by head coach Mark Dantonio for not exhibiting enough toughness in the season opener against Tulsa.

In the meantime, Higby lost his starting job at guard to sophomore Matt Carrick for the Arizona State game. But Higby proved his resilience by earning the starting spot at left tackle against Northwestern when MSU needed help at that position because of injuries.

“I think it was just staying positive in practice,” he said. “I didn’t pout. I was getting the reps, giving Carrick the reps and giving the other guys the reps that were in front of me. My goal every day is not to have any M.A.s (missed assignments).

“Obviously, being a competitor, I was like, ‘Damn, I want to start.’ But I know that Carrick earned it. He was there the whole camp and he gave the coaches confidence that he could do it. So it was just not getting to down on myself and knowing that I was capable of doing it too.’’

Higby missed a portion of camp while recovering from an off-season procedure. He recovered quicker than the coaches expected, and they are glad he did. He hasn’t become an all-star, but he has provided some valuable glue to help offset what could have been a catastrophic injury problem with the team’s top three left tackles - Cole Chewins, A.J. Arcuri and Kevin Jarvis - going down with injuries.

Chewins’ return is in doubt. He was making progress from a back injury in mid-September, but has run into recurring problems. Arcuri is expected to be back soon from a lower body injury. Jarvis is expected to be out at least four more weeks.

Higby is expected to maintain his starting left tackle role for MSU’s game against the Hoosiers on Saturday. It’s a testament to the mental toughness needed in the face of personal adversity for a group he said, despite injuries, is gaining some continuity.

“We had a lot of guys down with injuries early in camp so we hadn’t had a chance to play with each other,” Higby said. “The first week or so we weren’t all on the same page but I think after a few weeks and getting everything down together, and playing with each other more, getting reps in practice and getting live reps in the game obviously helps. All of those reps together are finally helping us. Either way, though, I’m here to help the team, so whether it’s right guard, left guard, center or whatever, I’ll play wherever they need me.’’

Michigan State is coming off an encouraging game of offensive line play at Northwestern. Higby wasn't perfect against Northwestern, but Michigan State is glad to have him, his experience and his demeanor available. Brian Lewerke had time to pass on the vast majority of his attempts, and starting tailback Elijah Collins averaged 4.5 yards per carry against a Northwestern defensive front which stifled Michigan State's run game a year ago.

"We are in a little bit of transition with our offensive line, we have some injuries, but I thought that we protected the quarterback very well," Dantonio said.



Michigan State is hoping to build off of that success against Indiana on Saturday, but they need to remain healthy.

With three experienced linemen down with injuries the Spartans hope they won’t have to dip anymore into a depth chart whose No. 2’s are now made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores.